Harrisonburg Fire Department is asking the public to help finding a person of interest in a fire at a local store last week.
On late Thursday afternoon, June 29, a fire occurred in the home goods section of Gabe’s store in Harrisonburg.
The store is located near the corner of East Market Street and University Boulevard.
According to the press release sent out by HFD, employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire prior to HFD’s arrival.
Two employees were transported to the hospital for care with non-life-threatening injuries suffered while trying to extinguish the fire, according to the press release.
At the time of the incident, Gabe’s had customers in the store that were safely evacuated.
The store closed June 29 and reopened June 30 in the afternoon, according to the HFD press release.
There is an estimated $30,000 in damages, per the press release.
The surveillance video showed an individual who is considered a person of interest by investigators with the HFD Fire Marshal Office.
Anyone with information about this individual, or the fire, is encouraged to contact investigator Capt. Luke Walker at 540-432-7703.
HFD’s press release stated that anonymous tips, related to this incident, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.
