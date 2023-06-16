Harrisonburg is continuing to make progress for the homeless services center, with the selection of a contractor and operator coming in the next weeks and months.
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved that the shelter was in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan, which “presents a vision of what kind of community the city would like to be in the future.”
The commission held a public hearing, but no community members spoke.
Commissioner Richard Baugh commented on the proximity of the center to other services but said it fit with the comprehensive plan and motioned to approve it.
The services center will build on an already existing structure, which will add three congregate sleeping areas with an 80-bed capacity, nine single-occupancy sleeping rooms, a common area, a laundry room and kitchen, among other things. The renovated structure will include a medical wing and office spaces, according to the city website. The site plan shown at the planning commission meeting also shows an enclosed outdoor space, a covered deck and patios.
The city approved a special use permit in February to allow for less parking on the site for more building room.
Mike Parks, the Harrisonburg director of communications, said the site plan is finalized for the most part but may shift after the city chooses a contractor and discussions for the designs begin.
The construction bid advertisement came to a close June 15, and Parks said the city will open bids, select a contractor and begin negotiations in the next couple of weeks. Parks also said the bid for the operator of the homeless services center went out Friday.
According to the city website, construction will begin this summer.
