Speed cameras are now up along East Market Street near I-81 as a part of an effort to keep road workers in the area safe.
The speed cameras were installed June 21 on both ends of the work zone from Carlton Street to Linda Lane on East Market Street. Drivers found to be speeding by the cameras will only receive a warning letter for now, until the end of the 60-day warning period. After the warning period, drivers who speed will receive a citation that will carry a $100 civil penalty.
Vehicles recorded going over the speed limit — 25 miles per hour — during active road work hours will be logged into a system maintained by a private vendor, Altumint, and monitored by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The road improvement is currently being worked on through the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The cameras are included in an ordinance approved by the Harrisonburg City Council at the May 23 meeting, where Public Works Director Tom Hartman and HPD Chief Kelley Warner presented data found through a one-week study of the work zone corridor. According to a press release, the study found 22,000 drivers were going 37 to 49 mph, nearly 600 drivers were going more than 50 mph and nearly one dozen drivers going over 60 mph.
“The Virginia Department of Transportation saw 104 highway workers injured in 2022 due to wrecks — and two individuals died,” HPD Chief Kelley Warner stated in a press release. “This cannot happen in our community. Drivers need to be mindful that their speeds can, and have, led to tragedies in work zones. Please, don’t let your speed risk your life and the lives of people working to make our community better.”
Michael Parks, the Harrisonburg director of communications, said since the cameras were installed recently, many people may not notice the cameras, and some people aren’t from the area and may not be aware of the speed cameras.
Parks said it's too early to tell the kind of impact the cameras have had on the traffic in that area, but the city will be looking for that data in the coming days.
“They've been in place for only a short amount of time. No one's received a warning letter yet. That is really going to be the impetus,” Parks said. “But as far as the community as a whole, we do anticipate that over the next few weeks, we're going to start to see a reduction in speeds.”
The city wants the Harrisonburg community to keep “Friendly City. Friendly speeds.” in mind, Parks said, because speeding could kill or injure a road worker. Parks said the number of workers and traffic flow are constantly changing in the work zone, and speeding can lead to accidents. Parks said 25 mph is slow, which the city understands can be frustrating, but its important to keep people safe.
“We know people take it that way to work, and it can be difficult when you're trying to get to work on time in the morning,” Parks said. “But it'll be much more difficult if you're involved in an accident and everything that comes with that. So we just urge people, please, please take this seriously. We do not want to see lives lost in that corridor.”
