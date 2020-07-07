A Harrisonburg man accused of possessing more than 400 lewd pictures of children pleaded guilty Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Juan Sebastian Rivas Duarte, 22, pleaded guilty to eight felony counts of possession of child pornography.
As part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Rivas Duarte to 40 years in prison with all but seven years suspended.
Rivas Duarte, as part of the deal, will also have to serve five years of supervised probation after he is released from prison.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge said the investigation into Rivas Duarte began on March 19, 2019, when the Harrisonburg Police Department received a tip about a photograph that included two nude children.
Investigators traced to the IP address to Rivas Duarte’s apartment on Hillmont Circle in Harrisonburg.
On April 11, 2019, police searched Rivas Duarte’s apartment, seizing his electronic devices.
Rivas Duarte was arrested that day.
Eldridge said Rivas Duarte told police that he searched for, downloaded and sometimes shared child pornography.
She said he cooperated with the investigation and provided police with his usernames and passwords.
A review of his electronic devices, she said, contained more than 400 images and videos of child pornography.
Rivas Duarte, who had no previous criminal history, has been held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.