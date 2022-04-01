A Harrisonburg man has minor injuries and is facing charges after a crash in Rockingham County Thursday afternoon.
Police said Azizullah Husaini, 24, was driving his 2018 Mazda 6 west on West Mosby Road in Harrisonburg at 3:15 p.m. Thursday when he missed a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a road sign, utility pole and a fire hydrant.
Husaini was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, police said, and he was wearing a seat belt.
Three adult passengers in the Mazda were not injured during the crash, police said.
Husaini is charged with reckless driving — failure to maintain proper control. The charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to Virginia Code.
Virginia State Police are investigating.
(1) comment
Our "multicultural enrichment" continues apace...
