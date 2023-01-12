The Harrisonburg Planning Commission recommended approval for a 376-unit apartment development built between Peach Grove Avenue and Port Republic Road.
On Wednesday, Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval, with commissioner Donna Armstrong dissenting. Commission member Kathy Whitten and City Council representative Laura Dent were absent.
Lingerfelt Development, LLC, is requesting the special-use permit for the apartment complex at 1071 Port Republic Rd. in Harrisonburg. The approximately 10 acres of land is owned by James Madison University’s Real Estate Foundation.
The matter was tabled at Planning Commission’s last meeting in December, because it was unknown how the developer would create a bus pull-off to keep traffic safe.
At that meeting, commissioners and the project representatives agreed that they would like to see a bus pull-off constructed at the Hills Southview Apartments, an adjacent property.
Applicant representatives said the Hills Southview had been mostly unresponsive until Dec. 14, when their contact responded and said she passed the information along to the owner.
According to a project condition, the applicant is expected to construct a bus pull-off and concrete pad for a bus shelter at the Hills Southview. However, if the owner is unwilling to provide an easement for it, the developer will only be responsible for constructing a pad for the bus shelter.
Since obtaining an easement from the Hills Southview is out of the applicant’s control, staff recommended approval for the project with that condition — among others, Thanh Dang, assistant director of community development, said.
The applicant updated its traffic impact analysis report with 376 units instead of the previously studied 350 units, according to city documents. The Harrisonburg Public Works Department approved of the TIA.
City staff also thought the apartment complex would fit well in that spot and follow the city’s Comprehensive Plan’s land use guide, according to the project memorandum.
The development will have a minimum of 1.3 off-street parking spaces for renters, which is a market standard for this type of project, according to Todd Rhea, project representative.
“Some people want less parking, some people want more parking,” Rhea said. “There are valid concerns on either side of that.”
Rhea said the developers minimized parking as much as possible to still have a successful project, as the area is fairly walkable anyway.
Rhea said the units will be priced at market value, and the complex will have a minimum of 30% studio or one-bedroom apartments. A maximum of 20% will be three-bedroom apartments.
Proposed amenities will include a fitness center, a co-working area, pool, outdoor grilling area, club room, walking paths and sidewalks. The surrounding properties include the Port Crossing Shopping Center, The Hills Southview and Deer Run Apartments.
The development plan includes at least 10,000 square feet of solar panels to power amenity areas and at least four electric vehicle charging stations for residents. There will be space to park and store bikes, according to the application.
The developer will also provide a right turn lane at the entrance with a minimum of 20-foot storage and 75-foot taper.
Once the special-use permit is approved, construction must start in 24 months, according to the project memorandum.
City Council will consider the project at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Planning Commission will hold a special meeting Jan. 17, at 6 p.m., to discuss the proposed Bluestone Town Center project.
Also at the meeting, Planning Commission appointed Brent Finnegan as the chair and Adriel Byrd as vice-chair.
