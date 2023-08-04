Harrisonburg City Council voted to request proposals from alternative contractors for construction of a new Westover Skate Park last Tuesday. This is the first time the city has seriously considered other contractors since signing with American Ramp Company in 2019.
Harrisonburg’s Department of Parks and Recreation has allocated $475,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the construction of a new Westover Skate Park, and $15,000 of this was spent for work already done at Westover to demolish the old park and improve the asphalt pad, according to Mike Parks, Harrisonburg director of communications.
City council is set to be presented with and vote on proposals from ARC and other contractors in a meeting later this month. If the council votes to break the contract with ARC, they will incur $60,000 in damages, according to Parks and Recreation director Brian Mancini.
The original plan for the new park, which was to create a layout similar to the old park using metal construction, was criticized by the local skate community. The city did not reach out to the local skate community when adopting the plan, Parks confirmed. According to Parks, the city believed that because the new park would be largely similar to the old one, it was not necessary to seek input from the skate community.
Members of the community, such as Jesse Hammer and Paul Somers, said they have experienced difficulty being heard by the Parks and Recreation Department since the city first signed a contract with ARC in 2019, when the city allocated $17,000 for "cracks and SkateLite repairs,” according to Parks.
“We’ve always been shunned by Parks and [Recreation],” said Hammer, who owns and operates Wonder Skate Shop in downtown Harrisonburg. “We just want a simple park with good flow.”
Hammer has been trying to get in contact with Parks and Recreation Director Brian Mancini since that year. Hammer said the only person who has returned his calls was facilities and projects manager Scott Erickson, with whom Hammer had a prior connection. According to Parks, it is standard practice for the city to have an expert on a given issue respond to questions about that issue.
“As much as possible, we’re going to have the expert on an issue call a community member back,” said Parks. “Scott had been the expert on this amenity, so Scott is often who spoke with him.”
Hammer said he had been trying to get in touch with Mancini directly.
The city has only recently started conversations with the skate community to gather input on the new Westover skate park. City manager Ande Banks has been reaching out to members of the community, such as Hammer, to set up meetings to discuss the project.
The city initially signed a contract with American Ramp Company to receive estimates on what could be built on the site of the old Westover Skate Park, according to Parks. Parks also said that a new park was originally going to be built in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed these plans to 2023.
Members of the skate community have been strong advocates of the new park being built out of concrete. If city council votes to keep the contract with American Ramp Company and decides to build a concrete park, the $475,000 budget will only allow for a park one-third the size of the old Westover Skate Park, said Mancini at last week's city council meeting.
The previous Westover Skate Park was closed on April 3, with very little warning given to the public. Shortly after the park was closed, it was demolished. Parks cited the demolition contractor’s tight timeline as the reason for the short notice.
The skater community's stance has always been that the city should end the contract with ARC, according to Hammer and Somers.
“We have maintained since the very first comment at the very first Parks and [Recreation] meeting that the city should break the contract with the American Ramp Company and get more than one quote for the work,” said Somers, who owns the Golden Pony restaurant in downtown Harrisonburg. “If you’re going to spend half a million dollars on a contract, you’re going to get more than one quote.”
Hammer, who has skated other parks built by ARC across the country, says they tend to have “very poor design, not very skateable, very poor construction.”
Parks also said that “the city is aware” of a False Claims Act lawsuit brought against ARC by skate park contractor Spohn Ranch and the United States government in 2010.
“We have no concerns regarding this issue,” Parks added.
Parks and Recreation employees were not able to directly respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.