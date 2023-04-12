Members of the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee are organizing a rally on Court Square Friday and Saturday.
The group is organizing a "peaceful and patriotic" rally, which will take place on the Court Square lawn Friday from 4 – 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
A representative from the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee, Faythe Silveira, said the rally is a critical response to the March 30 indictment of former President Donald Trump, 76, who has also announced his bid for the 2024 election.
"Certain Americans can commit unlimited crime without repercussion simply based on their political affiliation," the release said. The rally is anti-indictment of Trump.
Other republicans who have announced their bids in 2024 include Nikki Haley, 51, former governor of South Carolina and served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017 and 2018.
In a press release, representatives from the Republican Committee said the rally is to give more attention to the viewpoint that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is placing an unfair double standard on Trump.
"The rally will highlight the injustice of DA Bragg’s refusal to prosecute actual criminals in New York City, while focusing his attention on a baseless pursuit of former President Donald J. Trump," the Wednesday press release stated.
The purpose of the rally is to protest the Manhattan district attorney's actions. The event welcomes those of all political affiliation, the release said.
Those who wish to participate in the rallies may email HarrisonburgCityGOP@gmail.com, to assist with the headcount. Representatives from the committee said participants may carry signs.
The event will focus around having meaningful community dialogue, Silveira said.
