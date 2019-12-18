For many years, Camden, N.J., was synonymous with the phrase “most dangerous city” in America.
But over the last decade, the police department made strides to reduce the murder rate, cutting the number of slayings by more than half to 22 in 2018 and 23 in 2017. For many years, the city averaged roughly 50 murders a year.
While he didn’t do it single-handedly, Capt. Gabriel Camacho played a big part in the reduction by leading an effort to develop relationships between police officers and residents.
“It’s about building bridges and knocking down barriers,” said Camacho, adding that he supports officers getting out of the cars and making small talk with people. “Sometimes barriers are just being in a cruiser.”
Camacho retired from the Camden County Police Department on Oct. 1 after 25 years of service. He became Harrisonburg Police Department’s Deputy Chief on Monday.
Chief Eric English said Camacho, who had an “exemplary résumé,” was an easy choice for the job.
English said there are some in the Harrisonburg community that have a distrust with the police department. He said Camacho will help build that trust.
“He has a very strong background in community policing,” English said. “He’s a great asset for us.”
A New York native, Camacho moved to Camden as a child. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1991.
After a stint working as an EMT for a private medical transport company, Camacho began his service with the Camden Police Department in 1994.
In 2013, the department disbanded and the Camden County Police Department was formed, which hired Camacho.
He started off his law enforcement career as a patrol officer. Four years later, he was promoted to detective, where he handled robbery and domestic violence cases.
From 2001 to 2006, he served as an internal affairs investigator handling administrative and criminal complaints against officers.
In 2006, he was assigned to be a detective with the shooting response team where he investigated shooting-related murders. During that time, he was promoted to sergeant.
In 2008, he was assigned to the Violent Crime Task Force, where he supervised 10 detectives.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2013 and captain a year later. He served as the uniform operations commander until his retirement.
After retirement, he began looking for his next job. He said it needed to be in law enforcement.
“I still have that passion,” he said.
While searching, he saw the job posting for deputy chief. After some research about English and the city, he said, he decided it was a position he wanted to shoot for.
“It’s a vibrant city,” Camacho said. “It’s a diverse city. It’s a very welcoming community.”
In his first two days on the job, Camacho took time to meet with the officers and staff. After building relationships with officers, he’ll turn his attention to residents.
“My immediate plan is to get to know my community,” he said.
Compared to Camden, Harrisonburg has a very low violent crime rate. He called it a “blessing,” but said work still needs to be done.
“It doesn’t mean we can’t make Harrisonburg better,” he said. “We should strive to be better.”
