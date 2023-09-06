After advocating for several months for a “seat at the table,” teachers and staff at Harrisonburg City Public Schools will now be allowed to collectively bargain, after a 5–1 vote from the school board Tuesday night.

The Harrisonburg City School Board passed a resolution allowing school staff to collectively bargain if they choose to do so. All board members except for Kaylene Seigle voted to pass the resolution.

Collective bargaining, according to the National Labor Relations Board, is a process where employees, through a representative, can negotiate conditions of employment with an employer.

The process to allow school employees to collectively bargain has been several months in the making, board member Tom Domonoske explained at the meeting, due to the way Virginia law regulates the process.

Collective bargaining in Virginia for public sector employees has a complicated history. In 1977, the Virginia Supreme Court banned public sector collective bargaining, which was later codified in 1993. A new law passed in 2020, however, made it so public employees on a local level could collectively bargain if the locality allowed it. This law went into effect in May 2021, according to Virginia Mercury.

Last May, the Harrisonburg Education Association submitted documentation stating the majority of employees were in favor of a collective bargaining agreement, triggering the timeline for the board to consider allowing employees to collectively bargain.

At the beginning of August, after a recommendation from Superintendent Michael Richards, the board voted to move forward in the process of potentially passing the resolution. The board heard comments Aug. 15 from the public, where teachers and other community members supported the move.

Now, after Tuesday’s final vote, HCPS employees will have an election to decide whether to be represented by a collective bargaining unit. According to the resolution, the confidential, electronic election will be held no earlier than Oct. 1.

Several community members spoke in favor and against the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting, with the majority of speakers in favor of collective bargaining.

Virginia Haverty, who said she was a special education instructional assistant last year, said she watched her mother, Ali Haverty, work past her contract hours — even grading spelling tests during board meetings.

“This past couple of weeks after work and many times before, she has come home exhausted and emotionally struggling, facing another year of the demands of her job,” Virginia Haverty said. “I want to ask you all to vote yes for collective bargaining so that our teachers can have a say in their working conditions to address this burnout that plagues the entire school system.”

Some community members who spoke asked the board to delay the vote. They raised concerns that the move to approve collective bargaining would cost taxpayers and take control away from the school board.

Seigle, the only board member to vote against the resolution, said the board’s inaction “failed our teachers." But, she wasn’t sure the resolution was the answer, she said. Seigle said collective bargaining has pros and cons.

“[It] will limit the school board's ability to do our job to help teachers and to represent the students and their parents,” Seigle said. “This will also take away the voters’ seat at the table.”

Siegle contended that collective bargaining would result in all employees being required to pay dues.

Board member Andy Kohen, who’s a professional labor economist, said many things cited throughout the meeting were factually inaccurate, including that dues would be required of employees who weren’t members of the representative group.

Virginia law has restrictions on how collective bargaining can occur. It’s illegal for any public sector to strike, impede or obstruct any work, and striking would result in termination. Virginia law also states that no employer can require an employee to become a member of a labor organization or pay dues to one as a condition of employment.

A 2018 Supreme Court case, Janus V. AFSCME, has also stated that public employees who don’t join labor unions can’t be required to pay fees as a condition of employment.

Richards affirmed his support of the resolution, stating that HCPS has worked with teachers to discuss the challenges in the school division.

“The idea that we haven't listened to staff and teachers is frankly wrong,” Richards said. “However, I also said August 1, I think there may be a better and more efficient way of getting more voices involved in our school division, and so I stand with a HEA, and I stand with our teachers.”

Following the affirmative vote, cheers filled the room from HEA members in attendance.

HEA President Andy Thompson said he was extremely proud of the work teachers had done to get to this point. Although he was disappointed it wasn’t a unanimous vote, he was “ecstatic” the resolution passed.

“I think what the public really needs to understand is that we love their children — we love them. This is what we’ve dedicated our lives to doing,” Thompson said. “We’re not after more power, more money, more anything. We’re after what’s best for this community, and what’s best for this community is what’s best for this community’s kids.”