Harrisonburg City School Board members Deb Fitzgerald and Kristen Loflin missed one meeting since 2022, according to meeting minutes from the board.
Fitzgerald missed one meeting March 7, 2023, and Loflin missed one meeting August 2, 2022. New school board members were elected last November, with the current iteration of the school board taking over in January of this year.
Former board member Nick Swayne, who left the board August 15, 2022, to become the president of North Idaho College, also missed the August 2, 2022, meeting.
The meeting minutes for March 7 and August 2 didn’t list why Fitzgerald and Loflin were absent, but the August 2 minutes noted Swayne was absent due to transitioning into his new job.
According to the city’s school board policy, there’s no limit on how many meetings board members can miss. There is a limit, however, on how many meetings board members can attend virtually.
Loflin attended one meeting virtually Sept. 6, 2022. Board members Andy Kohen and Emma Phillips, who was newly elected in November, also attended one meeting virtually on Jan. 17, 2023, and May 16, 2023, respectively.
Board members can only attend meetings virtually if the member has a medical condition of their own or of a family member’s that prevents their attendance, the member’s residence is more than 60 miles from the meeting location or if the member can’t attend due to a personal, identifiable matter. Board members can’t use remote participation because of personal matters more than twice per calendar year.
According to the meeting minutes, Loflin attended virtually in 2022 because she was out of town, and Kohen attended remotely because of medical reasons. The meeting minutes for the May 16 meeting didn’t list why Phillips attended virtually.
Since 2022, the Harrisonburg school board has had 33 meetings and has eight more meetings scheduled for the rest of 2023.
