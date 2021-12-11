At a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Harrisonburg City School Board will vote on whether to continue the shortened school day, which was put in place to give teachers and students a break after a trying year of online learning.
At the end of September, the School Board agreed with the recommendation of Superintendent Michael Richards that the day should be shortened in the hopes of curbing teacher burnout. The board voted to shorten the school day by an hour for the remainder of the calendar year.
Although the school day is shortened by an hour, no instructional time is lost, Richards said. Schools and teachers were tasked with cutting non-instructional items from the daily schedule.
Recently, teachers and families were surveyed on this exigency plan and whether they would like to see it continue for the remainder of the school year.
During a School Board meeting on Tuesday. the results of the survey were shared with a majority of responses saying they hoped the shortened school day would continue.
Richards wanted the School Board members to have time to go over all of the results of the surveys before taking a vote.
In addition to the shortened school day, the exigency plan also calls for limited field trips that require the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, limiting division-wide meetings, deploying central office staff to assist in classrooms when needed, rolling over any unused personal days to next year, having mental health support groups in the schools and hiring permanent substitute teachers.
Before the vote, the meeting will be opened to public comment on the exigency plan.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Skyline Middle School, but can also be viewed on the School Board’s website.
