HARRISONBURG — As construction workers continue work on the anticipated second high school, school officials discussed how things will look inside the shiny new halls.
City school officials met on Tuesday to discuss programming and zoning for Rocktown High School, the city’s newest high school.
Rocktown High School is currently under construction and slated to open this fall. Since the fall of 2021, school division leaders have been working to design a programming proposal for the new school.
At a work session Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg City School Board and school administration talked about operating two separate schools with equal and shared opportunities.
“We don’t want two different schools, one very different from the other,” Michael Richards, superintendent for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said.
Richards and Joy Blosser, chief academic officer for Harrisonburg County Public Schools, presented the proposed programming.
Even though the high schools will be roughly three miles apart, students and teachers will share the facilities, they said.
Earlier on in the design phase, school officials floated the idea of making HHS a fine arts school and RHS as a STEM school. Richards said he wanted to make it clear that is no longer the case.
Officials decided to opt out of spending $30 million on an auditorium for RHS and are speculating how to use the funds. Richards said the likely plan is to invest in a STEM facility that could be used by all students.
The HHS auditorium will likely be used as a joint space. It may be renamed, but that decision will be left up to the school board, Richards said.
Zoning
In regards to zoning, the line will be drawn “pretty much right through the middle of the city”, Richards said, similar to the zoning line between Thomas Harrison Middle School and Skyline Middle School.
“That creates a demographic balance, which is what we want in all of our schools,” Richards said.
The zoning isn’t official and requires a public hearing before the school board can vote on it, Richards said.
Richards said he would like to talk to board leadership about voting in the spring.
In the event that Bluestone Town Center gets approved, middle and elementary schools within the city may need to be rezoned to support the extra students, but the proposed zoning for the high school should stay the same, Richards said. While school officials can’t be sure of that, all the potential rezonings would be looked at come springtime, he said.
While 9th through 12th graders will attend their zoned schools, school officials want to give rising seniors the opportunity to stay at HCPS after RHS opens, for the 2024-2025 school year. Richards said that should work unless every rising senior wants to stay.
Programming
Joy Blosser, chief academic officer for HCPS, said students will have access to key programming in both high schools, such as the dual language program, English language program, career and technical education courses and world language courses.
School officials will have to decide how they want to offer classes with smaller attendance, such as Arabic courses. The schools could offer the courses on staggered years, one year at RHS and the next at HHS, Blosser said. Another option would be to make the class partially virtual and have the teacher hop in-person between sites.
Because the schools will be sharing, officials talked about renaming programs and facilities with Harrisonburg City Public Schools instead of Harrisonburg High School in the title.
For example, Blosser said the HHS Governor’s STEM Academy could be renamed HCPS Governor’s STEM Academy and be available at both sites.
Similarly, the Visual and Performing Arts Academy and the Fine Arts Academy, could have HCPS added to the title and be available at both sites.
“Even though they’re independent schools with their own mascots and colors, the students will be crossing paths a lot,” Richards said.
Blosser asked the school board to start thinking about if school officials should merge the marching bands as an HCPS marching band, or have two separate ones.
School board member Andy Kohen asked what transportation will look like between the sites and Richards said that will likely be situational. Teachers can let school officials know when they need transportation, and school officials will support them, he said.
Tuesday’s presentation consisted of proposed ideas that administration are still working through.
School officials are basing their decisions on four core pillars for the schools: representation, individual school identities, efficient use of resources and equal opportunity for all students.
