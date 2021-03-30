When you think of outdoor classrooms, you probably picture tables or desks under a pavilion or covering of some kind. And you’d be right, at least partially.
While traditional outdoor classrooms resemble, in large part, indoor classrooms, Harrisonburg City Public Schools is thinking outside the box in how it can provide meaningful and authentic learning opportunities to students in an outdoor setting.
Superintendent Michael Richards had been planning for outdoor classrooms since he came to the school division in 2019, but it was the COVID-19 pandemic that accelerated the timeline for them to be implemented.
“I came with a plan for outdoor learning because I’ve seen the way the disengaged, all the way to the high-achieving, very engaged students, do better when they are outdoors,” Richards said. “I don’t know what the magic is.”
Earlier this year, Richards tasked each school to come up with a plan for setting up outdoor classrooms. The project moved forward in phases, allowing the temporary or less construction-heavy spaces to go up and be usable for the spring and summer months. More permanent and time consuming projects will occur later.
Each city school and campus are different and, for that reason, no two schools will have a similar plan for their outdoor spaces. For example, the elementary schools in neighborhoods have less campus to use and will be more intentional in how they utilize their space.
Newer schools like Bluestone Elementary School were built with outdoor learning spaces in mind, and had a head start.
Skyline Middle School is unique in that is shares its campus with Smithland Elementary School and Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center. There is a lot of space to play with, but plans have to be developed with students grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in mind.
Judith McNett, an advanced learning specialist, has been working with a group of students both virtually and in-person to develop plans for the Skyline Middle, Smithland Elementary and Elon Rhodes campuses. It was important to McNett to have the students involved with the plans, she said.
They have walked the campus many times, talking about various structures that can be added to complement the terrain, and have also met with an architect who will ultimately make the students’ plans a reality.
Currently, Skyline has achieved phase 1 of its plans, which include outdoor tables in various locations for students to eat lunch and learn, weather permitting. The next step will be construction of a covered pavilion of sorts along one of the building walls behind the school. This sheltered space will also have Wi-Fi and other electronic opportunities to allow students to use devices outside.
There are plans for an amphitheater to be built into the side of one hill along the backside of the school.
One feature the school had in place before the call to create outdoor classrooms was a nature trail. The trail is roughly 500 feet and begins behind Skyline and snakes around close to the Smithland side of campus. There are plans for this space to have benches and hammocks — places for students to read, as well as a rope course for students to learn problem solving, teamwork and social and emotional learning.
“I’m really stoked,” Richards said. “Because this is not just something the kids are enjoying. I also recognize that this is a great thing for Harrisonburg. We are a community that is really focused on healthy living. These are assets for the entire community.”
