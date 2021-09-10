A handful of individuals came out to a town hall Thursday night to discuss and learn more about the school resource officer program in Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The future of the program is under review by a task force.
The SRO Task Force first met in January and is made up of police officers, parents, staff members and other community members. The task force was formed by Superintendent Michael Richards as part of the school safety committee. There are four police officers in Harrisonburg City Public Schools for an SRO program that began in 1992, said Laura Feichtinger McGrath, director of EL services and Title III, along with the head of the task force.
Speakers discussed what the school division would look like if the police officers are removed from the schools. Some speakers said they understand that there is an emotional response and that SROs can be beloved in the school community, but that SROs can create an environment that can make some students feel unsafe.
Next steps include parent and student focus groups.
— Staff Reports
