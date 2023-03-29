City staff presented their first draft of the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Tuesday night, which is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. CDBG funds must be used for activities that benefit low and moderate income people, Ande Banks, city manager, said at a city council meeting Tuesday.
CDBG funds total $506,946 this year, which includes $63,000 rolled over from last year.
Funding is broken up into housing and property improvements, community and public facilities, planning and administration, and public services.
The 2023 grant year will be the final funding year for the city’s commitment to the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority's Harrison Heights renovation, which $140,000 of CDBG funds are recommended for.
About $42,000 is recommended for expanding the parking at football courts at Ralph Sampson Park. About $93,000 and $117,00 are penciled in to fix two waterlines on Wolfe Street and Kelly Street.
For public services, the three organizations that scored the highest need were recommended for full funding — Valley Program For Aging Services’ Meals on Wheels program, James Madison University’s Suitcase Clinic and Blue Ridge CASA For Children, Banks said. The ARC of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County's SpArc program was also recommended about $17,000, hitting the $76,000 maximum cap the city is allowed to allocate to organizations.
City staff also recommended about $101,000 for administration costs.
There was a public hearing for the CDBG plan Tuesday night, which kicked off the community feedback period. Public comment ends May 1 and city council will consider final approval of the plan May 1. The action plan is due for review by HUD on May 15.
Folks can submit comments to Kristin McCombe, CDBG coordinator, at Kristin.McCombe@HarrisonburgVA.gov.
City council also voted to reallocate federal American Rescue Plan Action funds for improvements at Thomas Harrison Middle School's soccer field.
The $1 million in funds was originally set aside for improvements at Smithland Athletic Complex, which Banks said would have been difficult.
Brian Mancini, director of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, along with HCPS staff, identified that for the same amount of money the city could upgrade the field at Thomas Harrison Middle School and work out an agreement so parks and recreation can use the field for programming, Banks said.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Deanna Reed announced she will be attending the African American Mayor’s Conference in Washington, D.C., on April 18. Reed said she was invited to Vice President Kamala Harris’ house and will also visit President Joe Biden at the White House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.