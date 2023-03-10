At the city council's Tuesday 7 p.m. meeting, staff will give an update on its spending plan for federal American Rescue Plan Action funds.
At a Dec. 27 meeting, council finalized its ARPA spending plan, which totals almost $24 million. About $7.6 million was given to parks and recreation projects, such as a kids’ castle replacement at Purcell Park, a splash pad at Ralph Sampson Park and improvements at Smithland Athletic Complex.
Around $5 million was obligated for a fifth fire station, $5 million for the anticipated homeless services center, about $850,000 for street and sidewalk paving projects, and $200,000 for a small business assistance program.
A total of $2 million will be used to pilot a housing fund, which will award loans and grants to housing development projects.
Close to $600,000 and $400,000 were put toward a childcare and mental health fund, respectively. According to city documents, the childcare pot will give funding to eligible facilities and organizations, or people starting up a childcare facility. The mental health pot will award grants to eligible applicants to improve mental and behavioral health in the city.
Also on the agenda, Harrisonburg Department of Public Works is planning for the construction of a new administration building, to replace the old one. It is requesting a special-use permit to lower the amount of required parking spaces and allow flexibility with the landscaping border and fence requirements.
The current zoning requires the property to have 152 off-street parking spaces. Public works believes that providing 110 off-street parking spaces is sufficient enough, according to city documents.
The request also asks to deviate from the landscaping border and fence requirements at certain spots, as the site sits on a flood plain and near a railroad.
In addition to serving the needs of the public works department, the new administration building will include office and storage areas for the fire and police departments, according to city documents.
Planning commission unanimously recommended approval for the project at its Feb. 8 meeting.
City Council will also be considering a rezoning request for 27 single-family homes at 251 Garbers Church Rd.
The site is currently zoned for low density residential units and only allows for 15 houses. Joel Wolters, project manager, is requesting to rezone the lot to R-8, small lot residential, to allow for 27 single-family homes with a density of just over 7 units per acre.
Harrisonburg Planning Commission gave the project a split recommendation at its Feb. 8 meeting. Commissioner Baugh recused.
The spacing between the houses, along with the proffered yard setbacks, will mimic those of the surrounding neighborhoods, Wolters said.
Wolters said the smaller house size, around 700 square feet, will be more affordable for buyers.
The rezoning would give buildings five extra feet in height, but the developer said he won’t utilize that.
Council will also vote on granting an easement for Shenandoah Electric Coop to create an emergency call station at Riven Rock Park in western Rockingham County.
According to city documents, cell service is limited at the park — an emergency call station would help keep the public safe.
The easement will allow for an underground electric line to be installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.