Filled with tall, colorful flowers, Liberty Park is more than just a downtown green space when viewed through the eyes of pollinators.
It’s a stopping point. A rest stop. A place to refuel as bees, bats and other pollinators make their way through the city.
“This,” said Jeremy Harold, green space manager for Harrisonburg Public Works, “is the epicenter.”
On Wednesday, that epicenter, buzzing with pollinators like bees, butterflies and a dizzying array of other winged insects, became a spot to learn from some of the city’s experts on the importance of pollinators and the corridor dedicated to those delicate flyers that stretches throughout the city.
“One of every three bites of food we eat is thanks to pollinators,” said Kelly Adams, outreach and communications specialist with the Public Works Department.
The corridor, which was created in 2019, stretches north to south along Blacks Run through Harrisonburg and east to west along Market Street. On those routes, the city has planted various native wildflowers such as cone flowers, bee balm, tick seed and black-eyed Susans.
On the city’s website, there is a downloadable self-guided 1.1-mile “Pollinator Walk” and interactive map that starts on Noll Street, wraps around downtown and ends at Liberty Park, where Matt Hott pointed to each plant on the back of his truck and reeled off their Latin and common names.
As a landscape supervisor for the city’s parks and rec department, those names rolled right off his tongue. And there’s a method to the colorful menagerie — namely, they must be native species.
“They’re in bloom from spring through fall,” Hott said. “All the pollinators, when they start migrating, they hit at different times of the year. If we just plant this plant that someone comes up with because it’s beautiful, the flower is going to last three weeks and that’s it. Native plants kind of cover the whole spectrum all the way through.”
Wednesday’s program was part of Pollinator Week, an annual event celebrated internationally to shine a light on pollinator health. At the park, passersby stopped to take selfies, smell the striking purple, yellow and pink flowers and watch the bees dart back and forth among the green stalks.
Adams, Hott and Harold talked to visitors about the importance of the plants and pollinators that visit them. It was a relief for all three as they were peppered with questions from young and old alike. They’ve been waiting a while to do this.
Outreach events were planned in 2020 to bring Pollinator Week into the public consciousness of city residents, but the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped those ideas.
“So we had a lot of time to think and not a lot to do,” Adams said, laughing.
The first outreach was on Arbor Day in April when the parks and rec department set up shop under the Turner Pavilion to host a tree-planting workshop. For Pollinator Week, the city is hosting a guided walking tour starting at Liberty Park today at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“It’s Pollinator Week,” Hott said, as he took a break from unloading the truck. “It’s wonderful.”
