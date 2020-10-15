As Harrisonburg students continue to learn virtually this year, teachers are getting a glimpse into their homes.
One thing they’ve noticed is the chirping of smoke alarms. The teachers are now working with firefighters to get the issues corrected.
Lt. Erin Stehle, public education officer for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said that despite the challenges of virtual learning, there are silver linings. She said correcting smoke alarm issues is one of them.
“It’s important to make the best out of the current situation,” Stehle said. “This has been a tough year for everyone, especially the kids, so it’s important to find the positive.”
She said it’s unclear how many homes have received batteries or new smoke alarms through the fire department.
But, she said, it’s important that all of the homes identified get their alarms working properly so residents are alerted in time if a fire were to occur.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, roughly three out of five fire deaths occurred in homes that didn’t have smoke alarms or ones that weren’t working properly.
The association also reports that dead batteries caused 25% of smoke alarm failures.
City residents with questions about smoke alarms, in need of batteries or a smoke alarm or needing alarms checked can call the fire department at 432-7703.
