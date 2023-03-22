Harrisonburg Public Works is hosting its 25th annual Blacks Run Cleanup Day and Arbor Day tree planting event on April 15.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at the “Green Scene,” in the grassy lot beside Turner Pavilion, where folks can pick up materials and visit booths from environmental experts in the area. The Green Scene is set up like a science fair, said Wes Runion, environmental specialist with Harrisonburg Public Works.
Volunteers will receive a Green Scene passport, and if they check off all passport locations, they're entered into a raffle.
Folks will clean up trash all along the Blacks Run stream and along some storm water ditches in the road, Runion said.
With a month left 'til the event, around 200 people have signed up so far, Runion said. An average of 500 volunteers help out each year.
Public works encourages people to preregister so there will be enough supplies for volunteers, but people can show up day-of to help out.
In conjunction with the Blacks Run cleanup, volunteers will also be planting trees in observance of Arbor Day. Around 20 trees will be planted at Heritage Forest and Gardens, along West Market Street by Thomas Harrison Middle School, Runion said.
Blacks Run stream is the predominant body of water that flows through the city. So much trash accumulates in the stream because it collects in the streets and flows into the city's storm sewer system. Stormwater runs untreated directly into local surface waters like Blacks Run, according to the city website.
Blacks Run is also a headwater — or the beginning of a watershed — Runion said. It eventually dumps into the Chesapeake Bay.
"We are preventing trash from ultimately reaching the ocean," Runion said.
The event is funded by the Zane Showker Endowment to the city through the Community Foundation Harrisonburg-Rockingham County, Runion said. The goal of the endowment is to clean up Blacks Run, he added.
At each event, volunteers clean up an average of two to three tons of trash, Runion said. In 2018, volunteers collected over four tons of trash, which was the most collected at an event.
Since 2001, volunteers with the Blacks Run Cleanup Day have collected around 113,680 pounds of trash, according to city data.
The Blacks Run Cleanup Day began in 1998 and the city took over the event in 2001. This year marks a quarter century of folks volunteering their Saturday to help clean up the city's waterways.
"So it's very significant this year," Runion said.
People can sign up for the Blacks Run Cleanup Day and Arbor Day Tree Planting at http://arcg.is/1PKWzz0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.