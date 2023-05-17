The city of Harrisonburg is moving forward on using federal American Rescue
Plan Act funds to help address needs related to mental and behavioral health, and substance abuse, in the community, a city press release stated.
The application period for Harrisonburg’s ARPA Mental Health Fund opens to local organizations Monday, May 22. This fund, approved by Harrisonburg City Council in December 2022 as a way of addressing needs brought to light during the COVID-19 pandemic, is designed to support organizations providing mental and behavioral health services, with an emphasis on services to low-income, underserved, uninsured and/or underinsured individuals and families, according to the press release.
The need to address issues related to mental and behavioral health and substance abuse arose during the city’s ARPA public engagement process, where community members had the opportunity to provide feedback on how federal ARPA funds should be allocated. Improving community mental and physical health emerged from the process as a top public priority, according to the press release.
“As I spoke with people in our community about how the pandemic had impacted their families, one of the things I heard again and again is that social distancing, job losses and many of the other side effects of the pandemic seriously impacted mental health and substance use challenges for many,” Mayor Deanna Reed, a leading voice in the community on tackling such issues, said. “This Mental Health Fund recognizes that improving mental health and wellness of all in our community is crucial to ensuring a healthy and thriving Harrisonburg. I’m proud that our city council and staff is moving forward on these efforts.”
Currently, $400,000 has been allocated for the city’s Mental Health Fund. Organizations interested in applying for funding should thoroughly review the Fund’s Notice of Funding Opportunity for details on priorities, applicant eligibility criteria and eligible uses of funds, according to the press release.
Find more information on eligibility criteria, the application process and required attachments at the city’s webpage, https://harrisonburgva.gov/mental-health-fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.