Liberty Street will receive a face lift in the next few years thanks to a $14.3 million grant from the federal government to the city.
Five cities across Virginia, including Harrisonburg, were chosen to receive the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant, a federal grant aimed at improving transportation infrastructure in the U.S. he offices of Senator Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced Monday. Harrisonburg received the second most amount of money, behind Northhampton and Accomack counties, which received about $23.3 million.
“Strong infrastructure — from roads and bridges to sidewalks and shared-use paths — is critical to helping Virginians get where they need to go and enjoy the great outdoors,” Warner and Kaine stated in a press release. “We’re proud to have helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that helped make these investments possible, and look forward to seeing the positive impacts they’ll have on Virginia communities.”
The grant will fully fund the city’s Downtown Harrisonburg Streetscape and Mobility Transformation project, which will transform one lane on Liberty Street into two-way separated bicycle lanes. It will also install a connecting path to Bluestone Trail, create median spaces allowing green space and upgrade intersections, including replacing crosswalks and signal poles, for pedestrian travel.
The project will start at the intersection of Noll Drive and Kratzer Avenue and continue to Liberty and Main Streets. The connecting path will run from Grattan Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Way, where the Bluestone Trail begins.
Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg's director of public works, said the application for the competitive grant took about a month of effort from public works staff and working with an outside consultant. The project was originally created and approved by the city’s Downtown 2040 Plan, which identified ways to improve downtown.
“It's just an exciting opportunity for the city to be able to take a project that we had envisioned and planned in our downtown master plan,” Hartman said. “And then be one of the very few selected around the country to receive the funding to actually bring the project to life. So we're just excited to be able to get started.”
The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition posted about the project on social media, saying its members were “ecstatic” about the project. Representatives from SVBC were not available for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
“This will be a game changer for Downtown Harrisonburg and will serve as Harrisonburg’s first physically protected bicycle infrastructure,” the Instagram post stated. “All while slowing the speed of vehicles on Liberty [Street] and making downtown a better place for everyone.”
Hartman said in the next weeks to months, the city will secure the agreements with the U.S. Department of Transportation to receive the funding, then will start the engineering phase. Engineering will take roughly two years, Hartman explained, and the project will start to be built in 2026, with a 2027 open date.
