Harrisonburg city staff gave city council an update Tuesday night on the status of projects created and funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Luke Morgan, Harrisonburg’s ARPA grant program coordinator, and Amy Snider, assistant to the city manager, gave an update Tuesday night on the status of the city’s ARPA projects.
At a Dec. 27 meeting, council finalized its ARPA spending plan, which totals almost $24 million. About 32% of the funds, or $7.6 million, was given to parks and recreation projects. Projects included a kids’ castle replacement at Purcell Park, a splash pad at Ralph Sampson Park, improvements at Smithland Athletic Complex and a replacement of Westover Skate Park.
At Smithland Athletic Complex, lights will tentatively be installed by August and a restroom on the west side is set to be finished in five to eight months. Westover Skate Park should be renovated by early summer or late fall. The other parks and recreation projects are still in beginning stages.
Around $5 million of ARPA funds was obligated for a fifth fire station. According to the update Tuesday, the site for the fire station should be selected by June, construction should take place between January 2024 and January 2025 — the station should open by March 2025.
Another $5 million was given to the city’s anticipated homeless services center. The city already spent $700,000 acquiring the property at 1111 N. Main Street. Another approximately $490,000 was used to contract architectural firm MTFA and engineering consultants 2RW and Monteverde Engineering & Design Studio to design the space.
Since there is only $3.8 million left, construction and completion of the center might exceed the $5 million set aside, Snider said. City staff won’t know until construction bids come in though.
Snider said the shelter's kitchen is currently designed to be a residential kitchen. However, staff have received feedback to upgrade it to a commercial kitchen, which would be a "significant additional expense," she said.
Vice Mayor Laura Dent said that she thinks the commercial kitchen would be the best idea. Snider said staff are still debating which route to go, but they might design the kitchen residential and install features, like floor drains, so it can transition into a commercial space in the future.
About $850,000 was slated for street and sidewalk paving projects in the city. Paving of Kelley Street, Myrtle Street and Simms Avenue should be completed by this spring or summer, Morgan said. Repaving of Sterling Street and construction of a sidewalk will be completed in 2024.
Along with funding key capital projects in the city, city council created a few funding pots for mental health, childcare, small businesses and housing.
The childcare, housing and mental health funds all share similarities, Morgan said.
About $2 million will be awarded in the form of grants to new development projects and housing preservation projects in the city.
About $400,000 will be awarded in the form of grants to eligible applicants to improve mental and behavioral health in the city. There is no funding cap or minimum number of awardees.
New and existing childcare providers will be eligible for around $600,000 in grant funding.
City council also used $200,000 to create a small business assistance fund that will provide grants to small businesses, those with one to 100 employees, to mitigate financial hardships caused by the pandemic. Funding amounts will range from $4,000 to $10,000 based on the number of employees. Only businesses in operation before Jan. 1, 2020, that can demonstrate negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic will be eligible.
ARPA funds are required to be obligated by the end of 2024, which city council has already done, and money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
"Seeing all the presentations and knowing where we're gonna be as a city in three years is monumental," Council member Chris Jones said.
Rezoning
City council also unanimously approved a rezoning request for 27 single-family homes at 251 Garbers Church Rd.
The site was zoned R-1 for low density residential units and only allowed 15 houses. Joel Wolters, project manager, requested to rezone the lot to R-8, small lot residential, to allow for 27 single-family homes with a density of just over 7 units per acre.
At a Feb. 8 planning commission meeting, Wolters said the houses will be sold in the low $300,000s and will be between 1,600 and 1,700 square feet.
Wolters said Tuesday that a rezoning from R-1 to R-8 might seem scary, but since his project will only be single-family homes — one of the proffers prohibits duplexes — it won't be much different from the surrounding neighborhoods.
"It's a great piece of property, it really is. I mean it's already got water, it's already got sewer, it's already got stormwater management, or stormwater easement on it. It's already in existing neighborhoods and we're really just asking for an increased density," Wolters said
Another proffer set the side yard and rear yard setbacks to mimic those of the surrounding neighborhoods.
Several neighbors spoke during public comment, urging council to deny the project and keep the site zoned R-1.
Larry Shifflett, a resident of Garbers Church Road, said the small house and lot sizes could pose a fire hazard and give little privacy to the homeowner.
Kimberly Griffith, another neighbor, spoke about the wildlife and trees that would be removed from the field where the development is proposed.
Other neighbors agreed. Concerns included stormwater management, narrow roads in the development, and the fact that a homeowners association would manage the private road into the development.
According to the project application, road lanes will have a 20-foot width. Wolters said he originally planned for wider roads, but public works suggested narrowing them.
"Because if you do the lanes too wide, what happens is people end up going a whole lot faster," Wolters said.
Once the engineers get to work, they will make sure the roads have fire hydrants and are accessible to emergency services, Wolters said.
