A story in Tuesday's Daily News-Record ("Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Connection To 1970s Sex Crimes") should have said that while Leroy Lehman was sentenced to nine years in prison, he will be released after four years and two and a half months of active prison time because the case was subject to old sentencing guidelines. 

Contact Kellen Stepler at 574-6279 or kstepler@dnronline.com | Follow Kellen on Twitter at @KellenStepler

