BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board on Monday gave its approval to a complex set of boundary line adjustments for public and private properties on Berryville’s west side.
According to Town Manager Keith Dalton, the adjustments are needed “to straighten up some property lines that got in disarray” when Mosby Boulevard and the current Clarke County High School campus were being developed more than a decade ago.
There are no immediate plans to redevelop the properties. However, the adjustments “will set the stage for (their) orderly development in the future” if opportunities arise, Dalton told the board.
Rezonings and other actions by the Berryville Planning Commission, Berryville Area Development Authority and Berryville Town Council must occur before the changes can be finalized, officials have said.
Plans call for 8,007 square feet of Clarke County Public Schools property along Mosby’s west side, plus 11,249 square feet of property owned by the town, to be transferred to private landowner Paul Howell. Another 4,565 square feet of CCPS property along Mosby’s west side is to be transferred to the town. Also, 12,572 square feet of town property along Berryville’s common boundary with the CCPS land is to be transferred to the schools.
In June, Dalton told the board the adjustments would provide frontage along Mosby’s west side to Howell, enable the town to acquire extra frontage — to help it maintain sight distances — along Mosby’s west side north of the town’s entrance, provide the town additional property south of its current boundary with Howell’s property, and provide CCPS “an even trade” for land transferred to Howell and the town.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing the school board held Monday night. Board members had no substantial questions or comments.
White Post District board member Chip Schutte made the motion for approval, which was seconded by Russell District member Casey Kennedy. The vote was unanimous among the four board members who attended. Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, who represents the Buckmarsh District, was absent.
Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert, who represents the Berryville District, presided over the meeting.
In another matter, the board adopted minor revisions to the school division’s policies for student suspensions and expulsions.
One revision reads that “readmission meetings are scheduled on an individual basis prior to the student’s return” to school. The statement replaces a paragraph about the board establishing schedules for students to apply and reapply for admission.
“You look at students (and their situations) on an individual basis,” said CCPS Superintendent Rick Catlett. He mentioned, for example, that some suspended students can immediately return to their usual classes while others need some type of temporary alternative placement upon their return.
Another revision states the decision of the superintendent, or a designee, regarding a student’s short-term suspension is final and may not be appealed. It replaces wording that an appeal can be made to the school board.
Catlett, an administrator within the division for more than 20 years, said he doesn’t recall the board ever getting involved in a short-term suspension.
Schutte, a member of the board since 2012, added that he recalls only one or two long-term suspensions coming before it.
The board also approved the following committee and board appointments for the academic year that began last Wednesday:
Gifted Advisory Committee: Elizabeth Aliveto, Sarah Lobo, Kelly Macoy, Tom Parker and Maryam Tabatabai representing parents, guardians and community members; Jessica Nail, Shelley Daisley, Thom Potts, Sally Spencer and Molly Tinsman as school division representatives and Monica Singh-Smith as the board’s liaison.
Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee: Heather Burton, Jessica Dinkins, Leslie Kerr, Rebecca Lewis, Berkeley Reynolds, Samuel Rivera Jr. and Rob Wagoner representing parents, guardians and community members; Cathy Seal, Jessica Nail, Lauren Belzer, Shaine Coleman, Jim Draucker and Dana Waring as school division representatives; Jon Turkel and Casey Kennedy as the board’s liaisons and Terri Catlett as the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ liaison.
Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC): Susan Merriman, Jeff Pankratz, Kara VenDenburgh and Jaoni Wood representing parents, guardians and community members; Frank Moore and Jennifer Hornbaker as school division representatives and Katie Kerr-Hobert as the school board’s liaison.
School Health Advisory Board (SHAB): Robin Coutts, Christin Perry and Bruce Ruscio representing parents, guardians and community members; Frank Moore, Courtney Michael, Renee Weir and Jennifer Wood as school division representatives and Jon Turkel as the school board’s liaison.
Noting there are fewer SEAC and SHAB members, superintendent Catlett said more can be added to those panels if people express interest in serving on them.
All four panels are made up of volunteers who receive no compensation.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
