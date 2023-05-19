BERRYVILLE — Clarke County is looking for a new director of economic development and tourism following Felicia Hart’s recent departure.
Hart, who held the job since June 2020, recently submitted her resignation. She gave no explanation as to why she was leaving, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and its Buckmarsh District representative, also said he doesn’t know why Hart quit.
Prior to coming to Clarke County, Hart was director of community development and tourism in Front Royal. She previously worked for the town of Strasburg.
According to a job description on the county’s website, the economic development and tourism director leads efforts to attract new businesses and industries to the county and provides various types of support for current ones. The employee also conducts market research and analysis; promotes workforce retention and training; serves as a liaison between businesses and governmental regulatory agencies; and coordinates programs and activities encouraging people from outside the county to visit local attractions.
Experience within the economic development and tourism profession is preferred. The job pays between $65,742 and $75,000 annually, the description shows.
Boies said the county’s MOU Committee is involved in recruiting the next director.
The committee handles matters pertaining to a memorandum of understanding between the county and Berryville, its largest town and the county’s governmental seat, to cooperate on economic development matters.
Serving on the committee are members of the county’s Industrial Development Authority and Economic Development Advisory Committee, as well as Weiss, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence, Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold and Berryville Councilwoman Diane Harrison, according to Boies.
“We’ve had a number of people apply” for the job already, perhaps six or seven, Weiss said.
However, anyone wanting to apply can email a cover letter and résumé to Boies at cboies@clarkecounty.gov.
The MOU Committee is planning its first official review of applications on Friday.
Weiss and Boies said they hope the next economic development and tourism director will be able to start work by late June or early July. They recognize, they said, whoever is hired will have to work a notice with their current employer.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.