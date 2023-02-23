BERRYVILLE — Even if it helps provide a worthwhile service, grant money sometimes comes with too many strings attached, Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams believes.
Williams is asking the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to take responsibility for funding her office’s Victim Witness Program. She estimates it will cost about $75,000 per year.
As budgeting for a new fiscal year continues, supervisors are making no promises.
The program is overseen by a full-time director with help from a part-time assistant. It strives to ensure crime victims and witnesses are treated respectfully and receive compassionate, fair treatment while they’re involved in the criminal justice system.
Two annual grants from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services fund both positions. One is from the Victim Witness Grant Program. The other is through the Virginia STOP Violence Against Women Act, also known as VSTOP.
Over the years, reporting requirements for the grants have significantly increased to the point they’re taking time away from employees helping clients, Williams recently told the supervisors’ Budget & Finance Committee.
Daily tasks associated with the grants, her budget request form showed, include logging time associated with work on all domestic violence and sexual assault cases. That includes time spent with the prosecutor who handles those cases as well as the victims.
Other regular tasks include tracking services provided to victims, monitoring demographics, tracking case studies and trends, and documenting Sexual Assault Response Team meetings and time spent toward training events, the form showed.
Then there are reports that take time to complete.
For instance, the Victim Witness Program grant requires quarterly reports. Because of the large amount of data that state officials requested, Williams said, it took about 15.5 hours to reconcile her office’s Client Information Management System prior to completing the most recent report, which was due on Dec. 31. Preparing the report itself took additional time.
The VSTOP grant requires biannual reports. The last report, which also due was Dec. 31, took six hours to complete. Another year-end report required took four hours to finish, Williams said.
Currently, Victim Witness Program Director Beth Marple is participating in a required three-part Zoom webinar to learn about upcoming grant-writing requirements. Each of the webinars last 90 minutes, according to Williams.
Serving victims and witnesses often necessitates a lot of time and effort, the budget request showed.
From Oct. 11 through Dec. 30, the part-time program assistant — who was not named — personally spent approximately seven hours with a victim. She logged 15 phone calls to the victim, most of which lasted approximately 30 minutes.
The director, meanwhile, logged six in-person hours with another victim. That didn’t include time spent on the phone with the person, Williams emphasized.
Services provided by the program include notifying victims and witnesses of court dates, coordinating trial preparation meetings with lawyers, connecting victims with resources to help ease their minds about their situations, updating victims after court hearings, monitoring offenders’ bond statuses and, if needed, working with law enforcement to obtain security monitoring for victims.
Williams didn’t give exact figures on how many crime victims and witnesses have been served.
She told the supervisors that “we have dozens of cases pending at the same time that require similar amounts of effort” as the examples she mentioned.
She acknowledged why the county should turn down grant money to cover the program’s costs.
“When the amount of time required to maintain compliance with the grants encroaches on the actual work the program is designed to perform, then one must ask if the money is worth accepting,” Williams wrote in the budget request form.
“Free [money] isn’t always free,” she told the supervisors.
“It’s a really important program,” said supervisors Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the county’s Millwood District.
“We do value the program,” added Chairman David Weiss. “We definitely will consider” Williams’ request.
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, noted that Marple has overseen the Victim Witness Program for more than 18 years.
