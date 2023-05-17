WOODSTOCK — Though Isaac and Odane Dodd had very different experiences in early childhood, they bonded quickly when Odane was adopted into the Dodd family. The brothers became quite the dynamic duo at Central High School.
Together, they’ll graduate with 167 classmates 7 p.m. Friday on the school’s football field.
While Isaac was raised in Edinburg with two sisters by his parents, Holly and Jonathan Dodd, Odane was born in Jamaica and lived in an orphanage until he was 9. Isaac remembers being overjoyed to learn that after a years-long process, his brother was coming home.
“It was really exciting. We got to go to Jamaica to visit him a lot before we adopted him. I was always really happy that I was going to have a brother,” Isaac said. “It was a big deal and we were all pretty excited when he finally came home.”
For Odane, the adoption was life changing.
“The bond that we have as brothers, it’s been amazing throughout these years. Coming here, the opportunities were just boundless,” said Odane. “In Jamaica, [at the orphanage] you didn’t have opportunities like school, community, family, friends, behind you. It was a huge change. Here, doors have been opened that wouldn’t have been opened if I was in Jamaica. I was in the orphanage so I didn’t have a family to push me to do this or that.”
At Central, both boys have embraced their gifts and showcased their commitment to integrity, discipline, and their faith, said Principal Lori Swortzel.
“Thinking about our senior class as far as character, they have demonstrated high moral character. They represent what I consider to be a Central Falcon,” said Swortzel.
“Odane is always positive, looking for solutions to problems, and opportunities to help others,” Swortzel said, noting that as a junior and senior Odane served as a mentor to classmates.
“Isaac competes at a high level. He is a phenomenal athlete, but he competes with such integrity and sportsmanship. He represents our school very well,” she said, noting that he is self-driven and motivated.
Together, the Dodd brothers have helped grow the school’s wrestling program as well as a student-led Christian club.
Isaac is a two-time Class 2 state wrestling champion, having won the titles in the 132-pound division in 2022 and 2023. As a senior, he had a 43-3 record, with 32 pins. As a junior, he recorded 36 wins and 4 losses on his way to a Bull Run District title.
Odane also had a successful high school wrestling career, competing in the 170-pound division. As a junior, he placed fifth in Class 2 state competition and won Bull Run District and Region 2B titles with a 31-12 record. He competed in the state tournament as a senior as well.
The brothers have been wrestling since they were kids, participating in youth leagues where their parents influenced their approach to the sport.
“Our parents were definitely a big foundation of who we are in wrestling. They gave us the backbone of who we’re supposed to be and our character in wrestling,” said Odane. “They taught us right from wrong. [They’d say,] ‘Boys this is how we’re supposed to do things.'”
Through their leadership on and off the mat, the Central wrestling team has grown significantly in the last few years.
“It's been an awesome journey to get the team grown,” said Odane.
The brothers have also combined forces to develop the Generation 4:13 Christian club.
“I’ve been helping with the club for four years. When we started, we had eight kids and now we’re up to 50 or 60 in the group,” said Odane, who often leads the group in worship during the school’s monthly club time.
“They initiate Bible studies within their group and they have promoted it. It’s totally student initiated and student driven,” said Swortzel, noting that Odane planned a baccalaureate ceremony for this years’ senior class. “Both of them have had a key role in creating a place for students who want to work on Christian values.”
“With sports and clubs and everything, it’s given us a good platform for us to witness and teach about faith,” said Isaac.
The Dodd brothers both participated in the criminology program at Triplett Tech as juniors and Odane returned as a senior to study automobile technology. Odane is also involved in Interact Club and Turning Point USA at Central and has also been part of the superintendent’s leadership committee, Swortzel said, noting that he is one of two students selected from the school to meet regularly with the division leader about issues and ways to improve the district.
As they look beyond graduation, both Isaac and Odane are excited for the future.
Isaac, who joined the United States Navy last summer, will leave June 5 for basic training in Illinois. After completing that training in August, he will begin the six-month Navy SEAL training course at Naval Special Warfare Training Center in Coronado, California.
Noting that training for the Navy is his primary focus, Isaac said he’s pleased with his progress.
“I feel good. My scores are constantly getting better on the tests and the time tests, the physical tests we have to do. I feel pretty confident. I’m excited to go, but I'm not excited to go if that makes sense. I don’t want to leave loved ones and family and friends,” said Isaac, who trains six days a week with swims, runs, and strengthening exercises.
“I feel like that’s always where God has wanted to put me. I’ve always wanted to be the best of the best and that’s what the SEALs are. Ever since I was a little kid, that’s what I wanted to do so I'm still chasing the dream,” Isaac said. “Winning states [in wrestling] was the best I could do here. I want to continue to do my best throughout life and so I want to be the best there too.”
Odane is also training for his post-graduation departure to the military. He will leave July 5 for basic training with the United State Marine Corps.
“I don’t have to do the crazy things Isaac does, but I’m still doing runs and training. I’m excited to be able to serve our country,” said Odane, who laughingly noted that the sharp look of the Marine uniform, along with encouragement from a friend, swayed him away from his original intent to join the Army.
“We’re super proud of them,” said the boys’ mom, Holly. “We try to parent the way that God parents us — with absolute love as well as the discipleship, which is discipline. That’s how we try to teach them. They’ll be good at what they do.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
