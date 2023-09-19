Clerk of Court Chaz Haywood, among others, traveled to Richmond on Sept. 13 to accept the 2023 Commonwealth Technology Award at the Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium — presented to the Rockingham County Circuit Court and its partners for its successes throughout long-running Histories Along the Blue Ridge project.
According Haywood, HBR is a pioneering endeavor that focuses on the digitization, preservation, and public accessibility of historical court records from the county. Each year, a history graduate assistant from James Madison University — in collaboration with courthouse and school leadership — meticulously selects and digitizes a collection of documents from the courthouse archives.
The first collection, titled "Shenandoah National Park Condemnation Records," was uploaded to the HBR website in 2018.
"We took the historical records a step further by not only presenting the facts of the cases," Haywood said, "but also telling the in-depth story of many families. Decedents found healing in understanding the complete context of events. My goal is to do the same with the various collections now being presented for public review and consumption. We will continue to present the records and let these historical cases speak for themselves and the times from which they came."
The project's success has also piqued the interest of other localities and organizations, such as the National Park Service and circuit courts — showcasing its potential for expansion and replication in other public partnerships.
Haywood noted that a special thanks belongs to Kevin Hegg, Dr. Kevin Borg, Tristin Nelson, Kayla Heslin, and Kristie Kendall for their contributions to HBR.
The "Histories Along the Blue Ridge" project can be found online at www.rockinghamcountyva.gov/HBR.
