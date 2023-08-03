Harrisonburg-based nonprofit Climate Action Alliance of the Valley has been awarded $35,000. The funds were awarded from a Community Giving grant from Clean Virginia, an advocacy organization working to promote clean energy and community control over energy policy, according to a press release.
The grant will allow CAAV to partnerships with Community Housing Partners, Shenandoah Valley Faith and Climate, 50 by 25 Harrisonburg, and Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists. These partnerships are dedicated to promoting awareness of funding opportunities for weatherization and energy efficiency, according to the release.
CAAV, CHP, and other partners assembled local community leaders in two roundtables in January. These discussions were held to better understand the barriers preventing local low- and middle-income households from applying for these free services, according to the release.
CAAV intends to distribute the $35,000 to local organizations working with populations struggling with high energy bills in under-insulated homes and with outdated gas-powered appliances, according to the release.
For more information, visit https://climateactionallianceofthevalley.org/.
