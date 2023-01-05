U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, has opened a constituent services office in downtown Winchester.
“You know, we had redistricting last year and an election last year, and we weren’t allowed to reach out to folks in the new part of the district until this morning,” Cline said at Monday’s ribbon cutting at 100 N. Loudoun St., Suite 120. “We want everybody to open their newspapers and see that Ben Cline is open for business in the city of Winchester.”
Cline is entering his third two-year term as the 6th District member in the U.S. House of Representatives but is new to the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Prior to Jan. 1, Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County were part of the 10th Congressional District but, following the release of the 2020 Census, Virginia’s federal and state districts were redrawn to account for population changes. Winchester, Frederick and Clarke became part of the 6th Congressional District, which now runs along the Interstate 81 corridor from the Northern Shenandoah Valley to Roanoke, while the revised 10th Congressional District was changed to include Loudoun, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties and parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties. The 10th District is still represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton.
“Constituent services are the really most important thing that we do,” Cline said on Monday. “We go to Washington to vote on legislation that directly affects this area, but when you have to get a passport to a wedding overseas or when you have to have help with your Social Security benefits or veterans benefits, those are critically important for each and every individual. ... Hopefully folks will use this office a lot to help maneuver through the federal bureaucracy.”
Cline’s constituent office in downtown Winchester will be overseen by his district director, Debbie Garrett, and operated by congressional staffer and Winchester native Andrew LeMay.
“We are so thrilled to have you right here in the heart of ... downtown Winchester to serve us, and we are thrilled to move forward with you,” Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider said at Monday’s ribbon cutting.
Schneider presented Cline with a plaque from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber commemorating the opening of his new constituent services office.
“We’ll put that right up on our wall,” Cline said.
To contact Cline’s new Winchester office, call 540-546-0876.
