Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline (R-Botetourt) has been selected to chair the House’s Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight.
The subcommittee, part of the House Judiciary Committee, has jurisdiction over the responsiveness of agencies, departments and entities to oversight requests of the committee, according to a description on the committee website. Cline’s appointment came not long after he won a seat on the chamber’s judiciary committee for the 118th Congress.
“Americans deserve a bureaucracy that is responsive and transparent to Congress and the people. But for too long, the Biden administration has stonewalled Republicans’ investigations into politicization, misconduct, and abuse,” Cline said in a press release.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) touted the role Cline will play in leading the subcommittee.
“We have important work to do, and Mr. Cline will play a critical role in accomplishing our goals this Congress,” Jordan said.
The high-profile committee has set its sights, with Republicans in the new majority, on conducting “an oversight of the Justice Department’s actions” related to President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
“This places both Cline and Jordan in positions [to] pursue policy direction and investigations that line up with their policy goals and views on what’s happening in greater executive administration,” said Michael Romano, associate professor of political science at Shenandoah University. “As chairman, Jordan wants people who have similar ideologies as him to lead committee assignments and investigations.”
In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Friday, Jordan requested documents and information pertaining to the DOJ investigation into whether Biden mishandled classified material. The DOJ has since signaled it will not share information about ongoing investigations, many news outlets reported.
Cline has echoed many of Jordan’s statements about investigative priorities.
Cline, who won a third term in Congress in November, became the Winchester-Frederick County area’s representative at the start of the year, when redistricting took effect. The 6th District now runs from Winchester to Roanoke along the Interstate 81 corridor.
Cline is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and has practiced as a private attorney. He also served on the judiciary committees when in the Virginia Legislature.
“For him to take on a subcommittee assignment like this makes sense. It will be interesting to watch Cline’s trajectory,” Romano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.