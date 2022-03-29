A single-family mobile home has been deemed a total loss after an early morning fire Tuesday.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the 700 block of Clover Hill Road for a structure fire, said Tyler Jessup, assistant fire marshal for Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
The single-alarm fire displaced two adults and two pets, Jessup said. Two vehicles were also damaged.
There were no injuries.
Jessup said the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
Crews from Clover Hill, Bridgewater, Hose Co. No. 4 on Port Republic Road, Singers Glen and Rockingham County battled the fire for about an hour, Jessup said, and the fire was under control by about 2 a.m.
The exact circumstances of the fire are still under investigation. Jessup said the cause was from a gas grill on the porch.
