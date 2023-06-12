The Shenandoah Valley Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa International recently presented a scholarship to Jocelyn Morales, a recent graduate of Mountain View High School, who plans to attend Laurel Ridge Community College and then transfer to a four year college. She plans to become a preschool teacher.
The Mount Jackson Garden Club will meet June 28 at the Parish Hall of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Mount Jackson at 12:30 p.m. Guests are welcome. For information, please contact Kitty Bolinger at kitty@shentel.net or 540-856-2272.
Regina Stewart will be presenting at the meeting of the Mount Jackson Garden Club’s June 28 meeting. The title of this presentation is “The Dirt on Dirt.”
Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg held a regular meeting June 6 at Traditions Restaurant in Harrisonburg. President Pam Miller presided and welcomed members and guests from Harrisonburg High School, Angela Knupp and from Skyline Middle School, Lana Daniels and students of Kiwanis Builders Club at Skyline Middle School. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and the prayer, it was noted June 6 is the anniversary of the beginning of D-Day Operations in 1944 during World War II. President Pam called for announcements. J.D. Glick, Chairman of the Kiwanis Scholarship Committee, represented the club at the Harrisonburg High School Scholarship awards presentation.
Angela Knupp, Faculty Advisor to Harrisonburg High School’s Key Club brought the members up-to-date on Key Club activities during the 2022-23 school year. More than 60 Key Club members partnered with several organizations to achieve their projects. With the help of Julie Shank, Rocktown Yarn, and “Earth Day, Every Day”, the group organized a plastic bag drive providing bags to be crocheted into waterproof mats for the homeless. The Key Club supported Empty Bowls’ for Nasurami Girls School in Kenya with a financial donation. The Club organized a clothes drive for gently used winter hats, gloves, and coats for local children in need. Partnering with JMU sororities, prom dresses and gowns were also donated to the Club for students. Students who remained in Key Club throughout their high school years and regularly participated in Club activities received an honor cord to wear at graduation.
Faculty Advisor Lana Daniels, Skyline Middle School, accompanied by two Skyline students, presented their Builders Club activities. A major project was “Students Rebuild” in connection with Jeff Bezos’ “Art in the Classroom”. The students made 330 welcome postcards generating over $1,000 in donations to Bezos’ refugee project. In addition, the students ran a concession stand at the HHS musical making $900 for Open Doors. The most fun effort by Builders Club was making and decorating 125 cupcakes. In April, their school store effort generated $120 for the Hahn Cancer Center and in May they participated in “Help A Teacher.” Following the informative presentations, the meeting was adjourned.
The Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women awarded the Crystal Theodore Scholarship to Zoe Earl of Broadway High School on June 6. The Harrisonburg branch of AAUW awards a $1,000 scholarship to a college bound senior woman graduating from one of the five public high schools in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County each spring. The next event for the AAUW is their fall kickoff wine and cheese meet-and-greet on Wednesday, August 30 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Meadow Pointe clubhouse. Guests are welcome. For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
