Editor's Note: All club notes received after 11 a.m. Thursday will be published in next week's edition.
Bridgewater Ruritans June meeting was our annual ‘Son/Daughter Night’ where we recognized the children of our members with a delicious meal by the Bridgewater United Methodist Church Circle of Hope.
In this meeting we recognized the local high school seniors who are receiving our 2023 scholarships. They are: Olivia Layman (TAHS), receiving the Terry & Vickie Slaubaugh Scholarship; Briley Loan & Emma Myers (TAHS) – receiving the Bridgewater Ruritan Scholarships; Caitlyn Codding & Edna Yoder (BRCS) – receiving the Bridgewater Ruritan Scholarships. These outstanding students each spoke of their college plans, and thanked the Club for their awards.
Jennifer Barton of the Bridgewater Community Little League spoke to the Club about upcoming District and Regional Tournaments being hosted at Oakdale Park beginning June 15. The league is thriving and there are many ways volunteers can help.
Four of our committees combined funds to make a $700 donation to the TAHS FCCLA, to help enable state winners to attend the FCCLA national convention in Denver CO this summer.
Ruritan District Governor Jeff Roadcap reviewed events across the district, and noted that the Ruritan National Convention will be held in Winston-Salem NC in January 2024. He also encouraged the Club to add new members. If you are interested in joining the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, see any member or message our Facebook page. We have one supper meeting each month, and have periodic projects and fundraisers to support the Bridgewater community.
The Cross Keys/Mill Creek Ruritan Club presented 5 scholarships at their June meeting. Recipients are, left to right, Abrie Martin, Caroline Shoop, Chloe Stone, Richard Marshall, and Chloe Sheppard with John Cullear, committee chairman.
Elkton Lions Club honored Jesela Cooper for being one of the winners of the 2023 Elkton Lions Community Service scholarship on Tuesday. Each year the scholarship is given to graduating seniors at East Rockingham High School for their outstanding service to the community. Jesela plans to attend JMU in the fall majoring in Art & Music. Congratulations Jesela!
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution joined with the Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the Revolution to participate in a U.S. Flag Retirement and Flag Dedication program on Flag Day at the Timberview Crossing Retirement Center. Welcome was given by Past President Randy Atkins and President Wes Dove hosted the program. The Colors were presented by the Virginia Society SAR Color Guard. The Rev Dr. John Sloop and SAR member gave a prayer for the dedication of the retiring flags and a moment of silence was observed. The Color Guard displayed a musket volley and played Taps. A new flag was dedicated and raised at the Crossing Center by SAR member and owner of the Center, Brian Phelps and Director Sarah Darnell.
Introduction and recognition of guests was announced by President Wes Dove that included State Delegate and SAR member Tony Wilt, Rockingham County Clerk of the Court and SAR member Chaz Haywood, Town Mayors, Town Managers, School Board members, Town Council members, representative from Congressman Ben Cline's office, Scouts from the Virginia Headwaters Council, Director Penny Imeson from Rocktown Historical Society and many others. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Joanne Poplar member of Narrow Passage Chapter and Associate of Massanutton Chapter NSDAR, SAR Pledge by Chaz Haywood and the program was given by SAR member Capt. Ros Poplar, USN Retired. Capt. Poplar spoke on "Flag Day as Seen by a Veteran". The American's Creed was led by Virginia DAR State Corresponding Secretary Penny Cummiskey. The National Anthem was sung by Pete Johnson from James Madison University, Rev. John Sloop led prayer for the dedication of the new Flag and the SAR members presented flag certificates and recognition of Veterans. Closing remarks were made by Brian Phelps and the Colors were retired and President Wes Dove closed the program.
The Flags were retired under the direction of SAR member and Mountain Valley District Commissioner for the scouts and members from Pack 1, Troop 1 and Troop 124.
Zone 2 Ruritans met May 17. Zone 2 Gov. James Shiflet opened meeting. Members present from Clover Hill, Bridgewater and West Rockingham clubs. Before meal, James lead invocation. Secretary report: Past minutes read/approved; Treasurers report: Read and approved; No update on National Convention, Rick Keyton; Supplies: Find out best place clubs getting charcoal/spices/vinegar, Scott Freeman; Club reports:
West Rockingham: Chicken BBQs Jan - May. Ball field work. Spouse night March. Work Day April 8 park. Easter sunrise service. Onion sales. Current active roster: 34 members. Upcoming events: Pork BBQ sale June 24. Summer Celebration Sat June 24. Band/Bingo/Food. Annual picnic August 13. WRRC Golf tournament Aug 26.
Bridgewater Club: Feb Valentine outreach. Ruriteen donation. March Onion sales. Fair booth updates/sink. April cont onion sales. Visited dynamic aviation for meeting. Spouse night. May fair prepping beginning. Scholarship committee in review for graduation.
Clover Hill Club: active 26/associate 20. Club donation $500 to 4-H/livestock show and sterring committee. Numerous club donations. Thesaurus distributed Ottobine Elem. Chicken BBQ. Easter egg hunt on April 1. Chicken BBQ benefit Jerry Will scholarship fund for Mass Tech Center $2,100 donated. Adopt a highway cleanup april 26. $500 donation to TAHS FCCLA club for students to attend National convention in July in Denver CO. Upcoming events: Lawn party June 2 - 3. July 4 community parade.
Next meeting Sept. 20 and Nov. 15. Banquet date Oct 18 at Mt Crawford Ruritan Park. 1st qtr dues paid. Continue with dictionary distribution to clubs/schools that want it. Continue to support Wilber Pence Ruriteens. Discussion new dues structure. Further discussion to be had. District booklet discussion. Continue to sell advertising .Supports district banquet. Being no further business, meeting was ended with pledge at 8 p.m.
To submit a club note, email skyline@dnronline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.