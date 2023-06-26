Club Notes 06/26

Alpha Omicron Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an organization for outstanding women educators, awarded two scholarships to future teachers.
Recipients are Mountain View High School graduates who plan to become teachers when they finish college.
Montana Longerbeam will be attending Longwood University in the fall. Her final GPA was 3.65. She is the daughter of Tracy and Dennis Longerbeam of Mt Jackson.
Heather Hall will be attending Laurel Ridge Community College in the fall majoring in Early Childhood Education. Her final GPA was 3.87. She is the daughter of Tamara Baker of Mt. Jackson.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Shenandoah Valley Aerie 4150 has awarded annual scholarships of $1,000 to three deserving high school seniors who are in Eagle families. The following high school seniors were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship, according to Scholarship Committee chairman Garry Hassett:
- Sabrina Adkins , a student at East Rockingham High School, who will be attending Blue Ridge Community College to study business administration.
- Elizabeth Knight, a student at Turner Ashby High School, who will be attending Blue Ridge Community College to study psychology.
- Emma Rudolph , a student at Fort Defiance High School, who will be attending the University of Virginia to study biology.
Fraternal Order of Police Manuel W. Trenary Lodge 13 met on June 13 at the Harrisonburg Police Department. Attending were the FOP and FOP Associate Lodge members.
President Frank Earman: thanked those helping to clean up Manuel Trenary Memorial Highway on the 25th Black’s Run Cleanup-Earth Day; the Christmas Dinner will be held at Traditions on Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m.; the August FOP meeting will be cancelled due to little business.
In the treasurer’s absence, Secretary Greg Deeds gave the treasurer’s report.
Secretary Deeds reported: member numbers; cards sent to members in distress; Lodge 13’s annual donation to Area-4 Special Olympics was made; updates given on members having health issues; Memorial Plaque honoring Bridgewater College’s fallen officers was dedicated on May 15; First Responder BBQ Luncheon on June 17 details were shared; NASCAR Cup Series First Responder Appreciation Day will be Sunday, July 30 at the Richmond Motor Speedway; retirements of local officers were given; traffic advisory was shared.
Vice President, Scott Coverstone reported that none of the 47 contacts responded to the FOP Lodge 13 scholarship applications. Treasurer Branden Thompson moved that the scholarship money be donated to the MTC Criminal Justice Class for purchase of training aids – the motion passed.
Secretary Greg Deeds reported on members sick and in distress and asked they be kept in your thoughts and prayers.
Next meeting is 6 p.m., October 10, at the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Fulks Run Ruritan Club met June 6 at the Fulks Run Ruritan Park for their regular meeting. The club reported 238 hours of volunteer service.
We invite you to join us for our annual yard sale on Tuesday, July 4. Vendors can mark out their spots beginning Friday, June 30; the cost is $20 for a spot. The yard sale will begin on Tuesday, July 4 at 6 a.m. Fulks Run Chicken BBQ will only be sold at the park, and we will also offer breakfast sandwiches and a lunch menu later in the day.
The annual Fulks Run Lawn Party will be held July 20, 21 and 22. Our line-up events includes the beauty pageant on Thursday evening, a Car Show and music provided by Flatt Broke Bluegrass Band on Friday, and Spencer Hatcher & the Ol’ Son Gang will be performing on Saturday evening. We will also announce our raffle ticket winners on Saturday, July 22. A dime pitch, Bingo, cake wheel, inflatables, and many other activities will be available to enjoy each night.
On July 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the club is honored to host the 8th Annual Bill Harter Memorial Truck & Tractor Show at the Fulks Run Ruritan Park. This is always a fun event that features prizes for the best truck, tractor, and pick-up trucks as well as plenty of fun games and activities for the children. Plenty of food and drinks will also be available. We look forward to seeing everyone at these events!
Harrisonburg Area Writers Group held their monthty meeting at the Massanutten Regional Library on Wednesday. Reviewed works included: "Small and Afraid", a light horror story by Juno Connors; "Four Eyes", a fantasy story by L.A. Hawkins; and Chapter One of The Martian Experiment, a speculative fiction romantic comedy by Cat Burgess. The reviews were followed by a presentation by Cat on all the methods of using Twitter to improve, promote, and advance one's writing. The next meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at Panera Bread.
Kappa Chapter of the Virginia State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held "Dollars for Scholars" fundraiser at Mt. Crawford Creamery 10th Anniversary Open House on June 17. All proceeds from this fundraiser of food items will be going to our education fund to support future and currently employed educators. Susan Schuckman chaired the fundraiser along with Anne Perdue, Pam Landes, Faith Ballew, Susan Doughty, Cheryl Sams and Dr. Julia Van de Water.
Delta Kappa Gamma Organization is a professional honorary society of women educators. Kappa members are meeting this summer to plan the 2023-2034 meetings and speakers. Kappa is also involved in MaDee Project Christmas with Santa, Journey Bags for Foster Children, Supporting Early Educators and various other projects. For further information, please email mem@dkg.org.
Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, Virginia, held meetings on June 6 and 20 at Traditions Restaurant in Harrisonburg. President Pam Miller presided over the meetings, and welcomed members and guests.
Harrisonburg High School Kiwanis Key Club Faculty Advisor Angela Knuppp and Skyline Middle School Builders Club Faculty Advisor Lana Daniels and two of her students, Liam and Rowan, attended the June 6 meeting. Mrs. Knupp described many of the activities and events the Key Club participated in during the school year, including raising funds for the Nasurami Girls School in Kenya in partnership with Empty Bowls; gathering winter wear for students in need; partnering with JMU sororities to gather and host a prom dress closet for those in need of Prom clothing; volunteering at First Fridays at Explore More Discovery Museum.
Approximately 65 students participate in Key Club during the year. The Skyline Builders Club students listed their accomplishments including: creating 330 welcome postcards for students; running a concession at the school musical generating $900 for Open Doors; participating in “Art in the Classroom” which raised funds for a refugee project; participating in the Youth Art display; and School Store which provided funds for the Cancer Center. The Builders Club continues the on-going plastic yarn project turning gently used plastic bags into mats for local homeless people.
The June 20 Kiwanis Scholarship Awards Luncheon was held.
Scholarships were presented to four Harrisonburg High School graduates, each of whom have plans to go forward with their education and careers: Mitsilal Adhanom, Belicia Castro, Evan Eberly, and Hicham Majdoub. The four graduates, their parents and family members were given a round of applause on the presentation of their scholarships and the reading of each of their advisor-authored recommendation letters.
JD Glick acted as Master of Ceremonies and Dr. Michael Richards, Superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, was our featured speaker.
Massanutten Patriots welcomed Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst as its speaker on June 22. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 141 Pleasant Hill Rd. Contact Lois Paul 703-304-1705.
Pilot Club of Harrisonburg met in person and via Zoom at the VA Co-op Extension Office on Monday, June 12, with President Anita Burner presiding. The invocation was given by Gayle Peterman. A patriotic message was given by Beverley Miller followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
The program was a very special one for so many reasons. Our Club was able to present a gift of seven riding helmets to the Therapeutic Riding program at Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp. This program enables individuals with special needs to enjoy the therapy of horseback riding at the Camp but it requires that each person wear a specialized helmet to protect their head and brain from injury. The special helmets must be replaced every 5 years. Pilots were able to purchase the new helmets for the program through a grant from our Pilot International Foundation.
Still Meadows and Enrichment Center and Camp was established by Jan Mash, who had been a member of the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg prior to her passing away. Over the years Pilot has provided the Camp with several gifts and also been involved with the special needs Camp attendees. It was such a pleasure to present these specialized riding helmets to Jody Haas, Camp Director and Emma Rexrode, the Therapeutic Riding Coordinator. Jody and Emma shared with us that they have a full calendar for Campers this summer!
June is the month for the installation of our new officers. Evelyn Combs conducted the installation ceremony this year. The new officers for the 2023 -2024 Club year are: President Kathy Clancey, President Elect Beverley Miller, Secretary Pat Haden and Treasurer Tammy Scott. Directors will be Past President Anita Burner, Nancy Thomas and Gayle Peterman. Following the installation ceremony we reviewed the Club’s plans of work for the coming year. We look forward to a busy and productive year ahead.
Future plans for the PC of Harrisonburg include attending the Pilot International Convention in Belleview, WA, June 28 to July 1. We are also planning to host a display booth at the Rockingham County Fair and will invite other non-profits to have a “day of display”.
Bobbi Hottinger shared a safety tip asking everyone to be aware of the hand signal a child or an adult can silently give if they need help. The signal should be taught to everyone. You simply use your hand with the palm facing the person you are sending the signal to and place your fingers together facing up or down and tuck your thumb in across your palm. The next step is to drop your fingers into your palm making a fist. You can do this simple act repeatedly to get someone’s attention for help. Everyone should also be aware of this signal in case you see a child or adult signaling to you.
Our next meeting will be Monday, July 10, at the Virginia Co-op Extension location at 6:30 PM. For information about Pilot International or the PC of Harrisonburg please call 540-434-9793, visit us on Facebook, the Virginia District or Pilot International website.
Rocktown Camera Club will meet June 26 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street. Monthly challenge will be "Movement & Motion." Meeting topic will be on lens filters and watermarking digital image files and adding copyright information to the image metadata.
Club meetings are open to anyone interested in photography. For further details and directions, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com.
