Club Notes 07/03

The Rocktown Writers Guild met at the Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg on June 28.
Thanks to the efforts of LA Hawkins, The Guild has been incorporated. The board members were introduced: Linda Berry, James Blakey, Cat Burgess, Judith Dreyer, and Peregrin Sanchez.
Author news included the publication of Gayle Krause's new children's picture book Zaidie and the Witch's Tea.
The second half of the meeting focused on giving and receiving feedback on written work. James and Peregrin demonstrated alternative methods for critiquing, then attendees broke into small groups and shared their writing for critique.
The next meeting will be Thursday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the library.
At the New Market Area Library on June 21, Megan Dellinger, educator at Seven Bends State Park (the newest state park in Virginia, located in Woodstock), presented a great program for children.
Author Lisa Currie read one of the books that she has written about the adventures of Kiki and Sadie in the park which has been made into a reading trail there. Claudia Cardosa read the Spanish version to the children along with Lisa reading the English version. The latest book is now out, and features Megan in the park!
Megan brought paw prints for many different animals that can be found in the park, along with pelts of animals, which children could touch if they wanted.
The program was a great success with the children (and parents)!
The Spotswood Garden Club had a busy month this June. Members completed their year by enjoying a dinner at the home of Judy and Mac Sullivan. It was a beautiful evening in a beautiful setting. Hor d’oeuvres and dinner were provided by the Program committee.
The judged Artistic arrangement was a Tussie Mussie. Glenna Graves was awarded a Blue, Terri Denton a Red, Monica Frackelton a Yellow and Kathleen Graves a White.
Several members participated in the Garden Club of Virginia Lily Show held in Orange, Virginia on July 21st. Marcia McGrath won a Blue and a Red for her lilies. Glenna Graves won 8 Blue and 2 Red for her lilies. She also won 3 special awards: Best in Show, Best Asiatic Lily and Best Longiflorum/Asiatic Lily.
The Club also entered an Interclub arrangement in the Abstract category for which they won a Yellow.
Members are taking a summer break and look forward to meeting again in September.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit our Facebook Page or contact us at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com
At our June 6 club meeting, we welcomed Sabrina Dorman-Andrew, Executive Director of New Creations as our guest speaker. New Creations is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to creatively counteract human trafficking with a local heart and a global approach. Sabrina and her husband began this work from their home in 2013. They now work with more than 60 partner organizations from 5 continents to create dignified work for those rescued from, or vulnerable to trafficking around the world. Education and job creation are powerful tools to overcome trafficking. They have worked on prevention education with students in Page and Rockingham County schools and in Harrisonburg city schools. In addition to the retail store on S. Main St. in Harrisonburg, New Creations is planning a coffee shop and cafe on the same property for additional job training opportunities. 50-60% of victims are trafficked by a family member and social media has contributed by allowing others to build "relationships" and also to find "buyers". In addition to donating time or money or buying from products from New Creations, other ways to help are by being a Big Brother/Big Sister to mentor young people and participate in "On Watch" which can be found on their website — New CreationVA.org
We were also glad to welcome Harrisonburg Rotarian Dave Larson and his wife, Emily, to our meeting. Dave served on the Board of New Creations for seven years and introduced Sabrina to the club.
At our June 20 Club meeting, we held our annual end-of-the year Rotary celebration. The officers and board members were installed for the incoming Rotary year beginning on July 1 and we celebrated our activities and experiences during the past year. We had an amazing Rotary year under the leadership of President John Morrow and the 22-23 Board with at least one service project, fundraising project or other event each month in addition to our regular meetings. We welcome our new president, Jim Clough, and president-elect, Crista Cabe, and we look forward to another eventful year under the new Rotary International theme "Create Hope in the World".
The slate of officers and board of directors for 2022-2023 are:
President: Jim Clough, President-elect: Crista Cabe, Secretary: Dan Plecker, Treasurer: David Huffman, Immediate Past President: John Morrow, Committee
Chairs: Administration: Charlette McQuilkin, Foundation: Sam Moore, Membership: Whit Menefee, Publicity: Nadia DaMes and Service: Johna McFarland.
John Morrow-past president, Whit Menefee- Membership, David Huffman- Treas. Johna McFarland- Service, Nadia Dames-Publicity, Sam Moore-Foundation, Charlette McQuilkin-Club Admin., Dan Plecker-Sec.
We also welcomed our newest member, Jim Hackney, to our club membership. Membership Chair, Whit Menefee, inducted Jim and presented him with a Rotary pin, membership certificate, name badge and Rotary information.
