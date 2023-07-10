Club Notes 07/10

The July meeting of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Round Table will be held Monday, July 10 at 7:30 pm in the Sunnyside Room at Sunnyside Retirement Community located at 3935 Sunnyside Drive. Jonathan Noyalas, Director of the McCormick Civil War Institute at Shenandoah University in Winchester, will present “Outlived the Odium: Grand Army of the Republic Posts in the Shenandoah Valley.” Everyone is welcome. Come and bring a friend.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined with more than 3400 members and guests at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., for their annual Continental Congress 28 June through 2 Jul. Daughters from the 50 States, Washington DC and 17 chapters overseas gathered for Opening Night ceremony to start the conference with Ritual, a letter with greetings from the President of the United States, the Mayor of the District of Columbia, Senior National President of the Children of the American Revolution. Sons of the American Revolution and other Patriot Ancestor organizations.
The DAR Patriot Award was given to Jonna Mendez who was also the keynote speaker.
A special presentation of "We Are Family" was given by Chief Genealogical officer David Rencher of Family Search. Throughout the week the mornings were spent in business meetings. Reports were given from all National officers, State Regents and Units Overseas. The Virginia delegation held their annual Virginia Luncheon at the Ronald Reagan building with 6 Massanutton members attending: State Corresponding Secretary Penny Cummiskey, Regent Carol Parker, Honorary Regents Linda Dinsmore and Eleanor Price. Members Bonnie Toth and Becca Whitfield also attended. Thursday evening, Education Night was proud to present awards to DAR Essay Contest winners for students 5th-8th grades. The DAR Good Citizen Award for 2023 was given to Kathryn Miller of Williamsburg, Virginia. The DAR 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History award was presented to Sean Grady of New York. The All-American DAR Chorus entertained the assembly before the retirement of Colors. Friday evening service projects and committee displays were shared with members at the JW Marriott. Saturday started with delegates voting for the new class of Vice Presidents General.
The evening ceremony highlighted Veterans for National Defense Night. Lieutenant General Nina Armagno, director of staff for the United States Space Force gave keynote address and was awarded the DAR Patriot Award, Major General Mari Eder, USA (retired) was presented the DAR Medal of Honor. Throughout the week numerous awards were presented in the evening ceremonies. A Memorial Service on Sunday included a wreath laying at the Founders Memorial Monument. Installation of newly elected State Regents, Vice Regents and National officers ended the official business of the 132nd Continental Congress. Benediction was given, the Colors were retired and President General Pamela Wright adjourned the conference.
The Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR joined with the Fort Harrison Chapter, NSSAR on 4 July at the steps of the courthouse in downtown Harrisonburg to celebrate and remember as the Declaration of Independence was read. President Wes Dove opened the celebration and welcomed everyone attending that also included: many Fort Harrison Chapter, NSSAR members, Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR members, Narrow Passage Chapter, NSDAR member, Clerk of the Court Chaz Haywood, State Delegate Tony Wilt, Congressman Ben Cline, Penny Imeson, Director of Rocktown History museum and prospective DAR member, CAR members and proud citizens.
Chapter 164 of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees held its summer picnic social on Wednesday, 21 June 2023. The Chapter wishes to thank the Bridgewater Rescue Squad for it's last-minute "rescue" of the event, allowing the gathering to be held in the Squad's indoor meeting room when outdoor plans were rained out. President Juanita Brady (McGaheysville) reminded members that there are no July or August meetings, and that the next Chapter meeting will be held Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 11:00a.m., at the Wood Grill Buffet in Harrisonburg. September's speaker will be Sherri Resturari (Staunton), a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Region of Virginia, who will speak on "Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia," as well as share information about their services. Prospective NARFE members (active and retired Federal employees, spouses, and widowed or former spouses) are welcome and they will be the Chapter's guests for a FREE first lunch.
The Weyers Cave Ruritans first started providing playing fields 80 years ago when they sold turkey/oyster suppers to raise funds for ball park lights behind the old school house. The current ball field on the 25-acre Weyers Cave Ruritan Memorial Park hosts a soft ball tournament in the Summer. Local churches muster teams to compete in the tournaments.
The game of baseball is an uniquely American endeavor, and is not only an important part of American history, but also an important part of American culture and society. In many ways, baseball reflects America.
The Mount Jackson Garden Club will meet July 26 at the Parish Hall of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Mount Jackson at 12 p.m. Guests are welcome. For information, please contact Kitty Bolinger at kitty@shentel.net or 540.856.2272.
