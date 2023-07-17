Club Notes 07/17

Kappa Chapter of the Virginia State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held "Dollars for Scholars" fundraiser at Mt. Crawford Creamery 10th Anniversary Open House on Saturday, June 17. All proceeds from this fundraiser of food items will be going to our education fund to support future and currently employed educators. Susan Schuckman chaired the fundraiser along with Anne Perdue, Pam Landes, Faith Ballew, Susan Doughty, Cheryl Sams and Dr. Julia Van de Water.
Delta Kappa Gamma Organization is a professional honorary society of women educators. The society promotes professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education. Kappa members are meeting this summer to plan the 2023-2034 meetings and speakers. Kappa is also involved in MaDee Project Christmas with Santa, Journey Bags for Foster Children, Supporting Early Educators and various other projects. For further information, please email mem@dkg.org.
Massanutten Patriots welcomes a retired Lt. Col. USMC Amphibious Warfare School graduate speaking on PRC Taiwan Invasion Plans.
Rick Keyton led the group in the singing of one verse of “America” and Sharon Rexrode gave the invocation.
After the meal, Gov. Jeff introduced this year’s Spelling Bee Champion, Bryan Milstead, and his parents Jon and Ni. Also introduced was Debra Knesal, Ruritan Foundation Trustee, Becky Lane,Ruritan National Director and candidate for President Elect, and all Past District Governors and their guests. Past District Governor Ken Elkins was given special recognition for his efforts in starting the Spelling Bee in 2010. Ni Milstead added their families’ appreciation for the work the District Ruritans have done in helping Bryan’s participation in the National Spelling Bee.
Governor Jeff shared with the group the Clubs who have received Blue Ribbons for 2022. They included Keezletown, Cross Keys-Mill Creek, Mt Crawford, Bergton, and Rockingham Luncheon.
Secretary: Becky Lane moved we dispense with the reading of the minutes. Sharon Rexrode seconded. Motion approved to accept minutes as printed.
Treasurer: District Treasurer Bill Amonette provide the current Treasurer Report. Bill shared that 26 of 29 clubs have paid their District Dues. The Treasurer’s Report was received and submitted for audit.
Cabinet Reports:
Zone 1: Zone Lt. Governor Ellen Kaylor reported.
Zone 2: Zone Governor James Shiflet reported.
Zone 3: Zone Governor Sharon Rexrode reported.
Zone 4: Zone Governor Sandy Burner-Cave reported.
Zone 5: Zone Lt. Governor Dan Mowery reported.
Growth and Development: No Report.
Foundation: Reggie Snodgrass reported. Highlighted Golf Tournament and Build Your Dollar program. Foundation Weekend will be in Williamsburg this year.
Publicity/Public Relations: Report given by Rick Keyton.
Youth Activities, Dictionary and Spelling BeeCommittee: Eileen Drinkwater and Tamara Moore gave reports. The Dictionary Program is downsizing this year. There are 17 Clubs and 18 Schools participating to date in the Dictionary Program.
Leadership Development & Training: Tom Drinkwater submitted his report as all Officer training was completed except for one Secretary plus one Club had no officers trained.
Convention, Finance and Sales: Lisa Myers reported that plans are underway for the District Convention in November. The Convention will be held again at the Mountain View HS. Wayne Cupp reported that three clubs have turned in their ads. Please get out and “ASK”.
Ruritan National Director: National Director Becky Lane filled in for Cassandra Flanagan. Becky highlighted the upcoming Leadership Conference and Foundation Weekend. Ruritan National is updating their computer systems so be patient. National is requesting a 60-day notice for clubs disbanding. New policy also from National concerns unpaid dues for a District club will be assessed from the District’s rebate. This Summer’s Ruritan Magazine was sent our electronically, which will be the only one this year. This is due to the huge increase in printing cost.
Governor Jeff shared the note from Cross Keys-Mill Creek Club of interest in teaming with other clubs at their food booth at the county fair.
Old Business: After discussion, Cabinet decided to not have a District picnic this summer.
Concerning the Dictionary Program, motion made “to continue as we have in the past, requesting any/all clubs to donate to the project on a cost per member basis or as they are able”. Motion seconded, approved.
New Business: National Candidate Becky Lane was given the floor to speak, talked about the “Power of One”.
Motion by Tom Drinkwater of the Rockingham District supporting Becky Lane for National President Elect for 2024. Seconded by Sandy Burner-Cave. Motion passed.
National Foundation Trustee Debra Knesal shared the need of a club letting the Foundation know of disbandment. Also, please let Foundation know by June 30 if the club is not using the BY$ scholarship for the year.
Debra highlighted using the Tom Downing Aware to recognize members for their support over the years. And she reminded the Cabinet of the Foundation Weekend in Williamsburg, September 16 and 17. It is the 55th Anniversary of the Foundation.
Governor Jeff announced the next Cabinet meeting will be August 9th, 2023, 6:30 PM at the same location.
Meeting adjourned 8:32 PM with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
