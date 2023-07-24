Club Notes 07/24

The Harrisonburg Area Writers Group held their monthty meeting at the Panera Bread on July 19th. Reviewed works included: "Surfside", flash fiction by Christopher Hall; the beginning of an untitled story set in Uganda by Michael Davis; Y4K, the opening of a science fiction novel by David Woodall; and "Save the Music", the first third of a science fiction story by James Blakey. The next meeting will take place at 6:30pm on Wednesday, August 16th at Panera Bread.
The class of 1956, the last graduating class of Dayton High School, held their annual dinner at the Keezletown United Methodist Church on July 15, with 13 members and spouses present. Our small class had only 26 graduates, with 12 still living 67 years after our graduation. Three of our classmates — David Beaman, Raymond Sharpes, and Dene Glick Shickel — live out of state and were unable to attend, and we have lost four classmates since last year’s dinner — Don Miller, Dot Fox Deaver, Alan Liskey, and Paul Driver. Our next dinner is planned for July 20, 2024
