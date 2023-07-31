Club Notes 07/31

The Bridgewater Ruritan Club has installed new signs at our Fair food booth. You can check them out during the Rockingham County Fair, August 14–19. Many thanks to Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Central Virginia, Sign Pro, and Shickel Corp for helping with this project.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Grove Hill Community Center in Shenandoah for the annual District VI meeting. The meeting was hosted by Shenandoah River Chapter, NSDAR. District VI Director Betsy Edgecomb presided and opened the meeting with Welcome and Call to Order. The invocation was given by Chaplain Linda Dinsmore, Pledge of Allegiance by Delores Lackovich; Regent of Shenandoah River, American's Creed by Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR Regent Carol Parker, Preamble by Patricia Stouffer; Regent of Point of Fork Chapter, NSDAR and the National Anthem was led by Carolyn Fitzpatrick; District VI Treasurer.
Introduction of guests included: Elizabeth Haugh; Honorary State Regent and Past First Vice President General, Virginia State Chaplain Robin Bagnell, District V Director Nancy Hill, Honorary State Regent Becky Rogers, four past District VI Directors, Judy von Seldeneck, Beverly Alexander, Sharon Steo and Betty Wade. District VI Parliamentarian read the standing rules for the meeting and the Treasurer's report was given. An election was held for one member to the State Nominating Committee and three for the District Nominating Committee. District VI Parliamentarian Mary Ann Stripling presented a program on Mary Julia Baldwin, founder of Mary Baldwin University and was a member of the Beverley Manor Chapter, NSDAR in Staunton. Regents from each of the District chapters gave reports, Mrs. Edgecomb introduced the Pages and thanked them for serving the meeting. Charlotte Bailey, Regent of the Albemarle Chapter, NSDAR gave the invitation to the 2024 District meeting that will be hosted by her chapter. Benediction was given by Mrs. Dinsmore and the Director adjourned the meeting.
The Rocktown Writers Guild met at the Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg on July 20.
The Guild's officers were announced: Peregrin Sanchez, Chair; Cat Burgess, Vice-Chair; Judith Dreyer, Treasurer; James Blakey, Secretary.
Judith Dreyer explained the self-publication process for new book, Navigating Your Dream World.
Cat Burgess spoke about query letters and querying agents.
The next meeting will be Thursday, August 10th at 6:30pm at the library.
The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg met in person and via Zoom at the VA Co-op Extension Office on Monday, July 10, 2023, with President Kathy Clancey presiding. The invocation was given by Gayle Peterman. A patriotic message was given by Nancy Thomas followed by the "Pledge of Allegiance."
The first order of business was a comprehensive report from three members, Delegate and Club President Kathy Clancey, Pam Bell and Pat Haden, who had just returned from attending the Pilot International Convention held in Belleview, Washington, June 28-July 1, 2023. They reviewed workshops they attended, announced the new International Officers and our Virginia District Executive Council Representative for 2023-24, Joseph Cunningham from South Carolina.
Harrisonburg Pilots will be hosting a booth at the Rockingham County Fair this year for non-profits that represent individuals with brain related disorders. Pilots will be present on Thursday and Saturday, August 17 and 19. In addition we will be at the educational booth (the former Bingo stand) on Tuesday, August 15, presenting our Brainminders puppets and activities for youth sharing the importance of protecting your brain.
Two of our club members were recognized for “perfect attendance” during the past year: Bobbi Hottinger and Tammy Scott. Congratulations and thank you for your dedication to Pilot.
The club’s plans of work for the coming year was the next order of business. There was active participation regarding new ideas presented for consideration. These plans and the budget will be finalized and adopted at our next business meeting.
Bobbi Hottinger shared a safety tip reminding us that when using our windshield wipers Virginia state law requires that we also turn on our headlights.
Our next meeting will be Monday, August 14. It will be our annual picnic to be held at Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp in Linville. For information about Pilot International or the PC of Harrisonburg please call 540-434-9793, visit us on Facebook, the Virginia District or Pilot International website.
