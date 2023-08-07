Club Notes 08/07

The Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women awarded the Crystal Theodore Scholarship to Zoe Earl of Broadway High School on June 6. The Harrisonburg branch of AAUW awards a $1,000 scholarship to a college bound senior woman graduating from one of the five public high schools in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County each spring. The next event for the AAUW is their fall kickoff wine and cheese meet-and-greet on Aug. 30 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Meadow Pointe clubhouse. Guests are welcome. For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
The Broadway High School Class of 1957 held their 66th class reunion on June 3 at Traditions restaurant. The next reunion will be a luncheon at Traditions on June 1, 2024.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on 1st, 3rd and 5th Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit our Facebook Page or contact us at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com.
Our first regular club meeting of the new Rotary year on July 18 was a club assembly to plan upcoming programs, events and service projects. Club President Jim Clough presented some goals for the year that include contributing to the Rotary Annual Fund and to the Rotary Polio Plus Fund. Service project ideas include: expand food collection drive beyond Bridgewater Foods, continue to assist the fire dept., donate to the Rotary Wheelchair Fund, continue to fund educational-related projects like scholarships at TAHS, provide items for Knights Closet, dictionary project, partnership with Green Valley to "adopt" a school class, Salvation Army bell ringing, highway clean-up spring and fall, Christmas family gifts, Valley Fest on Aug. 26, Labor Day Lemonade stand Sept. 4, new membership program at the Sipe Center on Oct. 17; Club Picnic on Aug. 29 at Shelter 3 in Oakdale Park.
During the month of July, Bridgewater Rotarians also volunteered to help the members of the Bridgewater Fire Co. at their annual Bridgewater Lawn Party’s Bingo tent. This was a fun and busy time helping to serve our neighbors.
The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met Wednesday, July 19, at Station 10 of the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue in Harrisonburg, for its monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order by President David Grimm at 11:30 a.m. with 20 members and 10 guests in attendance. President David led the group in the singing of the first verse of “America”. The invocation was given by our Chaplain, JoAnn Wenger. The meal for the meeting was graciously prepared for the club by the members of our host for the day, the new Station 10 of the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue.
After the lunch, Firefighter Lee Keyser led our group in a tour of the new Station 10. Firefighter Keyser also answered questions, which was interrupted at one point by an emergency call and dispatch of the Rescue Squad. The Luncheon Club very much appreciates the dedication and service of our firefighters.
After the presentation by Station 10, we next heard from two members of our 4-H judging team who had just returned from Texas. Melina Ritchie and Kayleigh Burkholder shared their experiences while participating in the 4-H event in Lubbock and Fort Worth, Texas. An excellent presentation on cattle judging was given.
The Community Engagement Committee then presented our Teacher of the Year. Mr. John Welsh, a teacher at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, was honored.
Club Secretary, Dee Black, submitted the secretary’s report for June, approved.
Club Treasurer, Rick Keyton, shared the treasurer’s report, submitted for audit.
Club Vice President, Paula Frazier, shared details of our Annual Bingo and Auction, scheduled for Oct. 5 at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community starting at 6 p.m.
President David introduced visiting Lt. Zone Governor Rose Harper who shared some ideas on Ruritan.
President David reminded the members that our next meeting will be our Annual Picnic. The meeting will be held Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m., at the Singers Glen Ruritan Pavilion.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:05 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag led by Winston Wenger.
Vietnam Veterans of America Shenandoah Valley Chapter 936 will host a Veterans Tribute Aug 29 at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds. Ronnie Zerkel, VVA 936 President, will be Master of Ceremonies with featured speaker Cpt. Michael Olmstead, retired U.S. Navy and former DoD Director of Strategic Intelligence and Analysis.
Gates open at 9 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 10 a.m. in the grandstand. Free admission to the fairgrounds for all veterans until 6 p.m. Veteran’s family members will be free until 10 a.m. Golf carts will be available to provide transport to and from the parking lot. Vendors and Veteran Service Organizations, to include the VA, will be on hand to provide veteran assistance.
For any questions, please call Dave Daggett on 540-539-9292 or email him at expresscafe@aol.com.
Weyers Cave Ruritans held their 21st annual drive on July 29. The event organized by the Public Service Committee (Tim Wade, Dwight Houff, Malcolm Cameron, Donna Houff, Gary and Peggy Huffman) brought in 40 donors, including Fluvanna County Ruritan President, Neil McLaughlin and Sabrina Tarbell, a new member our community.
JSK Lawn Care is available to complete free lawn care for folks who have an overgrown lawn. This service is provided for those who are physically unable to do it themselves and can't afford to hire someone. You must live in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area. I will complete a full servicing of your yard to include mowing and trimming. This service is completely free and I accept jobs on the honor system. You do not need to prove your need. It is a one-time service and I am unable to provide ongoing maintenance free of charge. You may text or call Jay at 540-236-8282 and we will discuss your situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.