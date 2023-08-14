Club Notes 08/14

The Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association has planned the Fall, 2023 Retired Teachers Breakfast for Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Woodstock Moose Lodge on 152 Moose Road in Woodstock. The group consists of retired educators in all categories, as all educators are teachers.
Breakfast will be provided by the Woodstock Moose and consists of scrambled and hard cooked eggs, biscuits and sausage gravy, bacon, fried potatoes, fruit, and juice/coffee/hot tea. Cost of the meal is $15, payable at the door. Reservations must be made by Monday, Aug. 21. Reservations may be made with SCRTA Secretary Virginia Stultz at vstultz2@gmail.com.
A program on the Role of School Resource Officers and School Safety will be presented by Lt. Whitney Mauck of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Department.
Newly retired employees of all categories of education will be recognized at the meeting and they got an invitation by mail to come as guests of SCRTA; their reservations must also be made by Monday, Aug. 21.
For more information, contact VRTA President JoAnn Racey at 540-459-5168.
At the Elkton Lions meeting on Aug. 8, Elkton Mayor Joshua Gooden was the featured speaker. He spoke of upcoming utility improvements for the town including a new water reservoir, sidewalk upgrades and the latest on the future Town Pavilion.
In the Bridgewater Ruritan Club’s August meeting, Bridgewater resident Tom Snook was installed as the newest member of the Bridgewater Ruritan Club. Zone 2 Governor Rick Keyton did the installation honors. If you’re interested in joining the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, see any member or message our Facebook page.
At the New Market Area Library, Dr. Brent Kendrick, a 25 year employee at the Library of Congress and a Professor of English at Laurel Ridge Community College, spoke on “Reinventing Yourself: Writing Your Next Chapter” recently. Kendrick talked about the process of writing his book “In Bed: My Year of Fooling Around” which is a collection of 57 non-fiction essays which he composed in bed before going to sleep. He also talked about his “Green Mountain Stories,” a collection of 28 stories by acclaimed author Mary E. Wilkins Freeman, a contemporary of Mark Twain considered one of the most beloved writers at that time.
