Club Notes 08/21

The Rocktown Writers Guild met at the Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg on Aug. 10.
Pergrin Sanchez spoke on “Wordbuilding”, specifically for Fantasy and Science Fiction, but also more broadly for all fiction genres.
Eagle Brosi shared an insider’s look at the recent book contract he signed with Drawn & Quarterly, a Montreal-based publisher.
The Guild will next meet on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the library. The featured speakers will be Allison Garcia and Josette Keelor discussing National Novel Writing Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.