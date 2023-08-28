Club Notes 08/28

The Harrisonburg Writers Critique Circle held their most recent meeting at Panera Bread on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Reviewed works included excerpts from: People of the Cloud, Visionary Science Fiction by Eric Oslon-Getty; Day of Reckoning, Suspense/Thriller by Lisa Hardy; Taxi to the Lost Star, Upmarket Fiction by George Kazepis; and an untitled historical novel by Bill Fisher.
The group announced they will now meet twice a month, and is exploring adding a third meeting dedicated to poets and poetry.
The next meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Massanutten Regional Library, 174 S. Main Street.
Rockingham Union #27 “Cheers For Charity” event at Pale Fire that benefited the Harrisonburg Professional Firefighters Foundation. The event raised approximately $3,000 for the Foundation. This is the 2nd year our lodge has put on this fundraiser (last year’s event benefited Det. Gavin Lam of the Harrisonburg Police Dept. who suffered a stroke).
The Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, Virginia, regular meeting was held at Traditions Restaurant, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. President Pam Miller presided and noted member birthdays and anniversaries: Jim Gilchrist had a birthday on Aug. 17 and Glenn and Blanche Weatherholtz celebrated their 66th anniversary Aug. 11. President Pam and Watkins Parish of PleasantView’s Aktion Club attended the District Conference recently and noted it was very enjoyable.
Explore More Discovery Museum will be holding First Friday Free on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Clothes Closet (in the Sleep Center building) needs volunteers.
September 19, Kiwanis will hold a Special meeting inducting officers and board members during the Regular meeting.
Member Virginia Healy introduced her daughter, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Healy, who spoke enthusiastically to the members about research emphasizing “The Mind Diet” created by Martha Clare Morris. The Mind Diet is a plan for improving cognition, especially in people with health challenges, such as different types of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. The diet is based on the Mediterranean-DASH intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay and is designed to combat cognitive impairment with an eating plan. Among foods to eat, it recommends consuming plant-based foods, especially green leafy vegetables, olive oil, berries, beans, poultry, seafood, nuts and whole grains; and suggests being “mindful” of consuming dairy products, red meat, fast foods and sweets. The members thoroughly enjoyed Ms. Healy’s presentation and gave her a round of applause.
Following the presentation, the meeting was adjourned. No Board meeting followed the regular meeting. All members were asked to include Jim Gilchrist in their prayers this week.
The North River High School Graduating Class of 1952 held it’s seventy-first year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Traditions Restaurant in Harrisonburg. Twelve of the original 44 class graduates attended along with guests and family members.
The Bridgewater Ruritan Club is a longtime supporter of the 4H and FFA livestock programs at the Rockingham County Fair. The attached image shows Bridgewater Ruritan member Robbie McCammon presenting the 2023 Jr Market Hog Award to Averie Keller of the J. Frank Hillyard FFA Chapter. If you would like to join the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, see any member or reach out to our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.