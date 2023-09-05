Club Notes 09/05

The Interfaith Association of Harrisonburg-Rockingham (IFA-HR) will meet on Thursday, September 7, in the West Dining Hall, EMU campus, on the lower level of the Northlawn Building. Lunch is available for purchase in the cafeteria at noon with the program following from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Founded in 1984, IFA-HR's Affirmation of Purpose states, By their common origin in God all peoples are one. Seeking to better understand our inter-relatedness and to manifest love and justice, we covenant together to embody in our community God's peace through our faith traditions. Meetings occur on the first Thursday of the month from September - June. Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner will present the September program. In addition, Jase Hatcher, Economic Justice Program Manager for Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, will recognize Ramona Sanders for her long and varied volunteer service to VICPP.
The Interfaith Association of Harrisonburg-Rockingham is accepting registrations for Community Thankfulness: A Thanksgiving Opportunity for local residents to come together and express gratitude in a program on Monday evening, Nov. 20 from 7 - 8:30 PM at Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg. Participants will offer a 5-minute artistic presentation consisting of music, dance or some other cultural representation of their community. Contact IFAofHR@gmail.com to register or for more information.
The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg met at Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp in Linville on August 14, with President Kathy Clancey presiding. The invocation was given by Gayle Peterman. A patriotic message was given by Nancy Thomas followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of the National Anthem.
This meeting was the Club’s annual picnic and therefore business was dispensed with and the evening was for socialization and the enjoyment of all things Pilot. Attendees included Club members and 20 invited guests. The highlight was a birthday cake and celebration of Emeritus member Peachie Grandle’s monumental birthday!
The venue for our meeting, Camp Still Meadows, is a special needs camp that was the vision of a former longtime Pilot Club member, the late Jan Maasch. The Pilot Club has supported the camp in Jan’s memory over the years. This year we are planning to apply for a matching grant from Pilot International to purchase equipment that will enrich each camper’s experience. After dinner a tour of the facility was provided by Camp Director Jodi Haas that included the barns and the handicapped accessible treehouse.
Our next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 11. For information about Pilot International or the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg, please call 540-434-9793, visit us on Facebook, the Virginia Diatrict or Pilot International website.
Greenvale Garden Club met Aug. 15 at the home of Lucinda Eye for a Floral Arranging Workshop. Marguerite Botkin reviewed the basics of flower arrangement including a review of the equipment needed, the importance of conditioning the flowers, and offering floral design tips.
Following the presentation, each member created their own floral arrangement.
At the conclusion of the workshop, the ladies were served a delicious lunch provided by Lucinda Eye and Barbara Penney.
President Linda Wine called the meeting to order. Treasurer Marietta Barnhart gave the financial report.
Susan Deputy discussed the summer flower arrangements schedule and indicated that she would continue to water the red bud tree planted in remembrance of Betty Blue Miller.
President Linda Wine shared an article included in the monthly newsletter of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs written by Susan Deputy about recent Club projects that touched the local community as well as distributing the “Presidents’ Report and Themes” highlighting Val Story and her theme of “Every Person Makes a Difference.”
The September meeting will be hosted by Lucinda Eye. Club members are asked to bring filler,flowers, and clippers to create Dahlia Arrangements to be delivered to a local nursing facility.
The Rockingham District 9 Cabinet meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 by District Governor Jeff Roadcap. There were 16 in attendance, including one guest. The meal was provided by the Broadway Rescue Squad Auxiliary who were thanked by the group.
Rick Keyton led the group in the singing of one verse of “America” and Sharon Rexrode gave the invocation.
Secretary: Becky Lane moved we dispense with the reading of the minutes. Sharon Rexrode seconded. Motion approved to accept minutes as printed and previously distributed.
Treasurer: District Treasurer Bill Amonette provide the current report Bill shared that 27 of 29 clubs have paid their District Dues. Bill also reviewed the Spelling Bee account
The Treasurer’s report was received and submitted for audit.
Cabinet Reports:
All 5 Zone Governors gave their Reports
Growth and Development: Reggie Snodgrass reported for Dennis Donak. We now have 1112 members in the Rockingham District, which is up for the year.
Foundation: Reggie Snodgrass reported. Highlighted successful Golf Tournamentthis year ($4590.73 for Foundation) and Build Your Dollar program (money in by September 1st this year). Foundation Weekend will be in Williamsburg this year.
Publicity/Public Relations: Rick Keyton reported.
Youth Activities, Dictionary and Spelling BeeCommittee: Eileen Drinkwater and Tamara Moorewere both absent but had their reports read.
Leadership Development & Training: Tom Drinkwater was absent but is working on training for the Convention.
Convention, Finance and Sales: Lisa Myers reported that plans are underway for the District Convention in November. The Convention will be held again at the Mountain View HS. Tickets have been ordered.Wayne Cupp reported that clubs are turning in their ads. Please get out and “ASK”.
Ruritan National Director: National Director Becky Lane filled in for Cassandra Flanagan. Becky highlighted several policy changes for clubs that will be announced from National. There will be a vote to increase dues next year by one dollar per quarter. The Board is working on a new five-year plan. The new MMS system campaign has raised $13,000 to date.
Lt. Governor Larry Cave: Reported he enjoyed the Leadership Conference.
Governor Jeff Roadcap: Jeff shared the idea of “What is the why?” in joining Ruritan.
Old Business: There was no Old Business.
New Business: Governor Jeff suggested we return 25% of our National Rebate of dues or $1,000 to the MMS Campaign. Reggie Snodgrass moved and Rose Harper seconded. Motion approved.
Reggie Snodgrass moved the District officially endorse Jeff Roadcap for National Director. Sandy Burner-Cave seconded. Motion approved.
Governor Jeff announce the next Cabinet meeting will be Oct. 11th, 6:30 p.m. at the Broadway Rescue Squad building.
Hearing no other business, meeting was adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Larry Cave at 8:15 p.m.
