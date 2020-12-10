Ohio native Casey Steinbrecher had arrived in Harrisonburg back in February of 2010, having just become an assistant coach with the volleyball team at James Madison University.
Steinbrecher devised a scavenger hunt that would end up on the JMU campus. It was there that he proposed to the former Lauren Sauer, who at the time also happened to be his boss as the head coach for the Dukes.
“I was new to the area so I thought maybe this would start a history for us,” he said of Godwin. “We didn’t have much connection to the area; we had only been here for about a month.”
And the surprise worked, with the help of a friend. After stops at Starbucks, a grocery store, Dunkin Donuts, Days Inn and other sites that had connections to the couple from other parts of the country, Sauer and Steinbrecher wound up at the volleyball court at Godwin Hall.
“There was a ball cart in the middle of the court,” recalls Lauren, who had been named JMU coach on Jan. 25, 2010. “The ball had the last clue and when I turned around he was down on one knee. It was really cute. I was definitely surprised in the manner he did it.”
They got married in late April of 2010 in Florida and then spent late nights getting ready for that first season with the Dukes. It paid off as she was named co-coach of the year in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“Whenever you take over a program there is plenty of work to do,” says Lauren, an assistant coach at Kentucky before coming to Harrisonburg. “It was a cool time in our life.”
Now a decade later, the two coaches are probably closer — literally — in the work environment than even in the 10 years together with the Dukes.
Casey Steinbrecher was named the head women’s coach of Division III Eastern Mennonite University in early March. A week later, most of the sports world in this country shut down due to the pandemic.
And that means for the past nine months the husband and wife have been running their programs, most of the time, from their home in Rockingham County.
“I have made a room upstairs and Casey is on the main floor,” Lauren said. “We can throw ideas off each other, like how to play volleyball during the pandemic.”
Making that more challenging is their two children: Luke, 7 and a second-grader, and Grace, who is 2. “It has been just a crap shoot with his education,” Lauren said of Luke. “It takes good communication and planning” to juggle coaching with two children.
“With COVID, it has been actually a little bit easier I think; we have not had a lot of schedule conflicts,” Casey said of the family being at home most of the time. “We are sending our son to in-school learning two times a week, which is helpful. Our daughter has been going to day care pretty regularly. Our son has been spending time with us in the afternoon at practices (early this fall). He loves EMU because he (also) gets to see the basketball team train. When he is at JMU he is at a different facility, so he doesn’t get that luxury.”
When the couple were both with JMU, the parents of Lauren would sometimes spend the weekends with the two children when the Dukes were on the road. That hasn’t been necessary during the pandemic and Casey won’t make many overnight trips with the EMU team.
The two met at the Division I Final Four of women’s volleyball in Nebraska in 2008. Casey Steinbrecher also took the high school team he coached to the camp run by Lauren Steinbrecher at the University of Kentucky before they began dating.
Lauren Steinbrecher was floored earlier this year when her husband told her he was going to apply for the EMU job.
“In hindsight, of course this is the best thing,” she said. “Why didn’t I think of this earlier? It has been great, it really has. It has been nice to be on different schedules with the kids and have our kids grow up another set of incredible girls (at EMU). It has been good so far, though nothing has been normal.”
Steinbrecher is 193-116 in 10 years at JMU and has led the Dukes to two Colonial Athletic Association tourney titles. She finished her high school playing career in Alabama and played at Georgia Tech. One of her assistant coaches with the Yellow Jackets was Sally Polhamus, now the head coach at Georgia State.
“Casey is such a special person, also,” Polhamus said. “The knowledge and maturity and respect they have for each other is so high.”
“She is a great resource,” said Lauren Steinbrecher, who talks weekly with Polhamus.
Polhamus said Lauren Steinbrecher was one of several future coaches who were part of a Georgia Tech team that was ranked No. 4 in the nation at one point.
“She was such a special player, very tactical and she knew her strengths,” Polhamus said. “She could take over a match” as an outside hitter.
After playing overseas in Spain, Lauren Steinbrecher joined the staff of head coach Craig Skinner at Kentucky in 2007.
Her success at JMU is a long way from recent EMU volleyball history — the Royals were 13-13 overall and 4-8 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2019. They have not won the ODAC title since 1994 and last made it to the conference semifinals in 2002.
“I am confident that he can make the adjustments necessary in moving from Division I to Division III and by using his skills in teaching, motivating and match planning,” EMU athletic director Dave King said in a statement when Steinbrecher was hired.
“It’s a little bit slower pace of life,” Casey said of the move from Division I JMU to Division III in Park View. “Everyone is helping out around campus, which is really nice.”
College volleyball is normally played in the fall semester, but COVID issues have put both JMU and EMU on hold.
The Dukes are slated to begin the season Feb. 14 at home with Delaware, while the Royals hope to get going in the ODAC in March.
“Recruiting is very different. They are in a recruiting dead period until April,” Casey said of JMU. “For Division III, we are able to go to clinics and combines.”
After a decade in Harrisonburg, the couple have found more spots to spend time outside of volleyball.
“Most of the things we do in town are food-related. I love Merge Coffee,” Lauren said. And these days there are no surprise notes next to a volleyball waiting for her.
