WAYNESBORO — Good things are happ-ening inside the historic Virginia Metalcrafters building as a community favorite coffeehouse rebrands itself and moves to a different part of town, continuing two coffee gurus' passion for crafting specialty coffees and more importantly, cultivating a coffee culture rooted in education and good taste.
Happ Coffee Roastery and Café is the collective effort of long-time barista Clif Santiago and small business owner Aaron Mallory. For the past few years, Santiago and Aaron Mallory have earned a reputation as the co-owners of Farmhaus Coffee Company — which permanently closed its doors when they opened a new venture inside the up and coming Virginia Metalcrafters Market.
Santiago's story is as bold and flavorful as the coffee he roasts. Born in California, he moved with his family to the Crozet area at a young age and spent much of his early career working as a barista for a variety of locally owned coffee shops. After finishing his education at James Madison University, Santiago pivoted from brewing coffee to roasting beans and that's when the roastery at Happ was born.
"What has kept me in the coffee industry for so long is the same reason I decided to start the roastery," Santiago remarked, "and that is that coffee is such a community thing. People always talk about how food brings people together as a way to share culture and make connections and that's what coffee does for me."
Aaron Mallory's passion for coffee was sparked while starting a job at Starbucks, but after just a few months he realized that he didn't want to settle for corporate coffee. He transitioned to a local cafe in Charlottesville where he spent several years learning many tricks of the trade and seeing first hand the impact that coffee and coffee shops had on a local community. He started Farmhaus Coffee Company with his wife — Bethany Mallory — in 2016 with a goal in mind of providing a place for its neighbors to gather, connect, and experience community through the lens of coffee.
"Our coffee is incredible, our space is exclusive and we're part of a revitalization that's happening in this town," Aaron Mallory mentioned. "Mostly, people should care about what we are doing here because it's cool."
Santiago and Aaron Mallory's stories intersect just over Afton Mountain when Santiago was hired as a barista for a coffee shop managed by Mallory at the time. The two men's coffee journeys continued to blend as Santiago found a job at Farmhaus. When Aaron Mallory and Bethany Mallory were looking for someone to partner with to pursue local roasting as well, Santiago was the perfect pairing, they said.
To make a long story short, a vision was dreamed, more than $25,000 were raised through a Kickstarter campaign, a lease was signed and after a year of waiting and watching slow but steady construction, the Happ roastery and its accompanying café finally opened.
"It's been a huge testament to Waynesboro being excited about this building and about our business," Aaron Mallory said, "and we really couldn't have made this a reality without its support."
One thing that makes Happ unique is that the entire process — from raw beans to a poured latte — are contained within a single 3,000-square-foot space.
"The best part about being in here is that now, it's not just a conversation," Santiago said. "People can come in here and actually see the process and I especially love that this building gives Waynesboro that constant connection with each other and us and the coffee as well."
Massive burlap bags of green coffee beans — sourced from Costa Rica, Columbia, Brazil and Ethiopia — are delivered to Happ and stacked in one corner of the sound-proof room. In the other corner sits a modern roaster where beans are heated several kilograms at a time to varying temperatures based on the desired type. Once the whole beans are cooled, Santiago weighs out and bags them and they either make their way to the retail shelf on the other side of the wall or into boxes shipped directly to consumers or wholesale accounts.
"Every coffee has a story," Santiago said. "Part of the process is picking coffees based on flavor profile, but its also about the individual that grows the coffee and their process and their team on their end that's providing the beans for us. Being behind bar and doing a good job is important to me because someone living thousands of miles away very intentionally crafted and grew this coffee and so it's important to pay respect to that."
The vibe of the space itself was brought together by Bethany Mallory — who was able to put her degree in interior design from James Madison University to use, breathing new life into the space that paid homage and remained authentic to its industrial history.
According to an inscription on its historical marker, Virginia Metalcrafters had its first beginnings with the founding of the Waynesboro Stove Company in 1890 by William J. Loth. It merged with Rife Ram Pump Works, inventors in 1884 of the ram pump widely used to pump water in rural areas before electrification. In 1938, the Rife-Loth Corporation began selling finely crafted brass accessories under the name Virginia Metalcrafters.
The Virginia Metalcrafters building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015. VM Acquisitions has been working section by section over the course of the last decade to bring new life to the manufacturing facility that sat untouched for many years.
"I tried to bring in a lot of those homier things like dark colors and art on the walls with lots of different lighting that felt interesting but also not too modern," Bethany Mallory said.
Many of the timeless art pieces and maps of the basic city are from a local's personal collection or nearby thrift and antique stores. Bethany Mallory pointed out that the hanging light fixtures were saved from a different manufacturing building's scrap pile the wood paneling lining a marble top bar was salvaged from the office walls that has now been incorporated into the overall dining space. Even the plants didn't travel very far — Bethany Mallory found all the green things she could ever need at Burrow and Vine in Staunton, she said.
"People were super attached to our previous space — and we were too," Bethany Mallory explained, "so stepping away was bittersweet, but I think having space to grow is tremendously exciting."
Even though Happ has received hundreds of customers through its doors since its soft opening last week based on word of mouth alone, the roastery and café will hold its official grand opening on Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. As plain and simple coffee drinkers, Santiago and Aaron Mallory recommend an espresso or house drip while Bethany Mallory stands by a half-sweet iced vanilla latte.
Happ Coffee is located inside Suite 101 at 1010 East Main Street in Waynesboro and can be found online at happcoffeeroasters.com.
