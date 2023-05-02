WINCHESTER — Negative public backlash appears to have doomed an effort to make it easier for Winchester homeowners to add rental units to their properties, but some city officials are wondering why the proposal became so controversial.
“The sky’s not falling,” Mayor David Smith said last week in a remark directed at opponents who fear that changes to the city’s ordinance regarding accessory dwelling units (ADUs) could lead to a multitude of apartment rentals in owner-occupied residential neighborhoods, monopolize on-street parking spaces, potentially increase crime and reduce existing residents’ quality of life.
City Council member Richard Bell, who chairs council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee, said during Thursday’s committee meeting that Winchester Deputy Director of Community Development Nasser Rahimzadeh, along with other city staffers, developed the proposed updates to the ADU ordinance at council’s direction in an attempt to bolster the number of available dwellings in the city and, hopefully, introduce more affordable housing to the marketplace.
Currently, Rahimzadeh has said, City Code defines an ADU as an added house or apartment suitable for “a person hired by a household to perform general household services ... commonly associated with the meaning of domestic servant.” Rahimzadeh’s proposed updates would eliminate the “domestic servant” reference and allow Winchester homeowners to create ADUs in their basements, attics, garages or utility buildings that could be offered for rent to the general public.
A small but vocal group of opponents protested the proposed changes in emails sent to council members, appearances at city meetings and letters to the editor published in The Winchester Star.
Bell said many of the concerns voiced by opponents are an overreaction.
“It doesn’t mean the market is going to beat a path to our door,” Bell said, referring to the potential of creating ADUs and renting them to people other than household employees. “I hate to see it eliminated from consideration because a few people waved their arms in the air.”
However, supporters of the proposed amendments are hard to find. Since the proposal was first introduced in February, only one person has publicly spoken in favor of the potential changes and that person is Winchester resident Melinda Miller, who appeared at Thursday’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting to say an ADU would help her family immensely.
Miller said she has a 17-year-old granddaughter who suffered head trauma and, as a result, will never be able to live alone but craves a degree of independence. A building behind Miller’s house would be perfect to convert into an apartment for her soon-to-be-adult grandchild.
“She could live there in her own apartment with some freedom and I could keep an eye on her,” Miller said. “And I’m sure that’s sometimes the case for children who have aging parents that are not old enough to ... need nursing care.”
City Manager Dan Hoffman said even if the ADU amendments are approved as presented, he doesn’t foresee more than five of the apartments being created in the entire city. That’s because it is expensive to convert an existing building into a private dwelling, and it’s even more expensive to build one from scratch.
“They are not for every jurisdiction, but I can safely say they don’t create a lot of units,” Hoffman said last week, noting he has worked in three jurisdictions where ADUs were studied and discussed by local governments.
In addition to cost, another barrier to creating ADUs, Rahimzadeh said on Thursday, is the significant amount of paperwork that would be involved for any homeowner who wants to do so.
When he was working in North Carolina a few years ago, ADUs were allowed but were not popular because most residents who looked into building one “did not like the amount of paperwork given to them, so many of them chose not to do it.”
However, ADUs would be tremendously important to someone like Miller, Hoffman said, who needs to create an apartment on her property for a family member with a disability.
Miller suggested updating the ADU ordinance to say accessory dwellings could be created for and occupied by family members, rather than dropping the proposed amendments entirely and only allowing ADUs to house domestic servants.
Committee member Emily Windle asked if it would be possible to simply swap “domestic servant” from the current ordinance and replace it with “family member.” She was told that would be allowed, but the committee did not recommend that change because Bell said he wants the full City Council to decide the fate of the proposed ADU amendments.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously to forward the proposed ADU changes to council but gave no recommendation on whether they should be approved as-is, modified or denied. Hoffman said he would put the matter on the agenda for an upcoming City Council work session.
