WOODSTOCK — The three committees chosen to select the new names of two schools and one mascot on the southern campus gave their recommendation to the Shenandoah County School Board at Thursday's meeting.
The committee to rename Stonewall Jackson High School chose Mountain View High School and also decided to change the mascot from the Generals to the Rattlers.
The committee to rename Ashby Lee Elementary School chose Honey Run Elementary School. They chose to keep their mascot name of the Bees.
The committee to rename the mascot at North Fork Middle School chose to go with whatever mascot was chosen for the high school.
There was no action taken on the recommendations. There will be a public hearing on Jan. 14 before the School Board meeting. The School Board can approve the new names at the Jan. 14 meeting. The names would not go into effect until July 1, 2021.
Shenandoah County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Johnston introduced each of the principals of the three schools. Each principal then introduced one of the committee co-chairs who read a statement about their decision to the School Board.
Stonewall Jackson Principal Mike Dorman introduced Chris Smith, a co-chair and also a parent on the high school committee.
For the new high school, a list of five names and mascots were chosen and the community was allowed to vote on the Shenandoah County Public Schools website. The final five names for the school were Mountain View, Quicksburg, Valley Pike, Cave Hill and North Mountain. The mascot didn't have to change but the School Board told the committee they could change it if they wanted to. The final five mascots were Rattlers, Generals, Bobcats, Cardinals and Bears.
The committee then took the top three vote-getters and chose a school name and a mascot.
Smith said the committee didn't take the task lightly.
"We decided on Mountain View High School as the name we're going to submit for the high school and the mascot to be the Rattlers," Smith said. "We realize there's going to be objections on both sides from the community. But we felt this combination represented a fresh start and was true to the area."
Ashby Lee Principal Benjamin Bailey introduced the committee co-chair Tanja Landstrom, a parent, to talk about the school's decision.
Landstrom said that they wanted the name of the school to have a connection to North Fork Middle School. The names were narrowed down to Quicksburg, Honey Run, Mill Creek and Covered Bridge. They decided to keep the mascot name of the Bee and that played a pat in their final decision.
"Mill Creek and Honey Run are streams that flow into the North Fork River, just as the students at Ashby Lee flow into North Fork Middle School," Landstrom said. "Then between Mill Creek and Honey Run because we chose to keep the Bee mascot, we felt that Honey Run fit better with the mascot theme."
North Fork Middle School Principal Annmarie Noonan introduced co-chair Ella Lecraw, who is a seventh grader at the school. Lecraw was the only co-chair who attended the meeting in person.
Lecraw said that the committee chose to go with the same name as whatever the high school mascot is for financial reasons and to help bring the community together.
